Waipio Acres
172 Apartments for rent in Waipio Acres, HI
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
799 sqft
CATHEDRAL POINT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH - Spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath / 1 parking Apartment at Cathedral Point. 95-061 Waikalani Dr. #D702 Mililani. Unit includes refrigerator, range, & washer/dryer. Amenities include a pool & recreation center.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301
95-2031 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
799 sqft
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 07/07/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands - This won't last long! 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available at Northbrook-Melemanu Woodlands. Unit comes with all major appliances (ie. washer/dryer, stove, etc).
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-269 Waikalani Dr. #C706
95-269 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
95-269 Waikalani Dr. #C706 Available 06/15/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH W/ 2 COVERED PARKING - "WAIKALANI WOODLANDS" NICE CONDO IN A TROPICAL SETTING. SURROUNDED BY MANY TREES. COOL AND BREEZY. HOME IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND MOVE IN READY.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-227 Waikalani Drive
95-227 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1023 sqft
Large 3 bedroom condo in Waikalani Woodlands. Newer flooring and interior paint. Walk-in closet in master bedroom, washer/dryer in unit and 2 assigned covered stalls near unit. Enjoy great amenities such as BBQ area, pool and playground.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-270 Waikalani Drive
95-270 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1354 sqft
Available Middle of June. Beautiful 2 level 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home located at the Launani Valley community in Mililani. The unit is very bright, airy, with an updated Kitchen.
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1151 Makaikai St #108
95-1151 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
95-1151 Makaikai St #108 Available 07/01/20 Charming Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 3 #108 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,050 Security Deposit: $2,050 Application Fee: $25 Available: July 1, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Hillsdale 3.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-1036 HAALOHI STREET
95-1036 Haalohi Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1477 sqft
Mililani Town 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Mililani Town. This corner lot home features an enclosed garage, fenced yard, full sized washer/dryer, lanai and lots of storage space.
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1071 Koolani Drive
95-1071 Koolani Drive, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
968 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Townhouse, second floor unit with 1 Assigned Parking and 1 Open Parking. Living: 968 sf. Washer/Dryer in unit, window A/C units, tile and carpet flooring. Private, fenced-in courtyard. Beautiful, gated community.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104
95-021 Kuahelani Ave, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
764 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment has recently been remodeled, with new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, and flooring.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-355 Hakamoa St
94-355 Hakamoa Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2045 sqft
A Must See! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Mililani home. Featuring a fenced yard, separate family room, lots of storage, his/hers closets in the master bedroom, and a large lanai. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, and Mililani Highschool.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-180 Hokuula Place
95-180 Hokuula Place, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1276 sqft
Offering half off first month's rent! Available Now, spacious 1276 sq ft 4-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom UPSTAIRS unit in Mililani, Downstairs is occupied.
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1151 Makaikai Street
95-1151 Makaikai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
924 sqft
Hillsdale 3. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020. Located in Mililani Mauka in central Oahu, this unit has three-bedroom, two-bathroom, and two assigned parking stalls.
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164
95-1047 Kaapeha Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
786 sqft
COME AND SEE! 2nd FLOOR APT IN MILILANI TOWN - Come and see this clean and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in Northpointe Terrace II. New kitchen floors and refrigerator with ice maker. In unit washer and dryer. Two assigned parking spaces.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-054 Hokuiwa Street
95-054 Hokuiwa St, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1240 sqft
GOLF COURSE FRONTAGE! Relax on your large covered and screened lanai and enjoy the surrounding greenery. Very spacious split level home on the second level has new berber carpet flowing from living area to the dining room.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-108 Kauamea Pl Apt 10
95-108 Kauamea Place, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1127 sqft
This is a beautifully maintained 2 bedroom town home with one and a half bathrooms and a spacious single car garage. Everything is upgraded from the cabinets to the appliances, bathrooms to the closet doors.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-944 Meheula Parkway
94-944 Meheula Parkway, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
818 sqft
New vinyl plank flooring, bathroom vanity, and refinished bathtub. Top floor unit with no neighbors above. Bright and and breezy home with views of the grassy area. Sorry, NO animals, smoking or section 8. Application fee of $25.
Wahiawa
10 Units Available
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
1025 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1398 Hooli Circle
1398 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
972 sqft
Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 - Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 Enjoy this quiet home in Pearl City. Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3bd, 2 bath property located next to a large park.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201
94-211 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
657 sqft
Hookumu at Waikele: 2-bed, 1-bath, 2-parking now available for rent. - Great 2-bedroom, 1-bath with 2 parking available for rent in the Hookumu at Waikele complex. Corner end, upstairs unit has been nicely maintained and well cared.
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
1264 sqft
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1164 Hoola Place #7E - Hale Ola
1164 Hoola Place, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1160 sqft
Hale Ola Townhome - 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1 Assigned Parking Stall - This charming split-level townhome with 4 bedrooms, 1.
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204
94-106 Manawa Pl, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
750 sqft
"Cliffside Village" Ocean and City Views - Enjoy ocean and city view from your lanai. Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Partly furnished townhome. Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Carpet, 2 ceiling fan and Window A/C. 1 PARKING STALL. Great Location.
