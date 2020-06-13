/
makaha valley
58 Apartments for rent in Makaha Valley, HI📍
1 of 5
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-688 Ala Mahiku St #176C
84-688 Ala Mahiku Street, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
84-688 Ala Mahiku St #176C Available 07/01/20 Makaha Valley Plantation - Two bedroom, one bathroom partly furnished condominium with one assigned parking stall.
1 of 19
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-1029 Moaelehua Street
84-1029 Moaelehua Street, Makaha Valley, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3581 sqft
Stunning Estate, Ocean Views, on Golf Course, tropical fruits on one acre 3/3.
1 of 1
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-707 kiana place
84-707 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Lovely fully equipped condo with easy access to Honolulu as well as Waikiki. High end appliances in the kitchen with in unit washer dryer. Fully furnished to feel like a warm home away from home! Pool, sauna and workout rooms in the condo building.
1 of 24
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
815 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! MAKAHA VALLEY PLANTATION! 2nd FLOOR Walk-up, END UNIT, NEWLY PAINTED, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with 1 Assigned Parking in Makaha Valley with NEW KITCHEN SINK & COUNTERTOPS! Unit includes range/oven, refrigerator, disposal, ceiling fans,
1 of 9
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-710 Kili Dr. #913
84-710 Kili Drive, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
680 sqft
84-710 Kili Dr. #913 Available 07/31/20 Makaha Valley Towers - One Bedroom - A lovely fully furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit located on the 9th floor with amazing panoramic ocean and mountain views.
1 of 10
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104
84-1021 Lahilahi Street, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
575 sqft
"Beachfront" Hawaiian Princess 1-BR, 1-Bath, Fully Furnished - This Luxury Beachfront Condo has been totally remodeled with ceramic tile throughout, a highly upgraded fully equipped kitchen with extended granite countertops, flat-top stove and
1 of 6
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220
85-175 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
412 sqft
One Bedroom Makaha Surfside - One bedroom, one bath oceanfront condominium at Makaha Surfside with access to the lagoon.
1 of 4
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-383 Kaulawaha Road
85-383 Kaulawaha Road, Makaha, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
845 sqft
Four Bedroom Home - A spacious four bedroom, one bath partly furnished attached home. Close to schools (Waianae High and Kamaile Elementary), parks, boat harbor, and bus stop. Easy maintenance yard. (RLNE1974776)
1 of 3
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-175 Farrington Hwy. #C129
85-175 Farrington Hwy, Makaha, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
406 sqft
Makaha Surfside - A ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath partly furnished corner unit. Rent includes water/sewer.
1 of 24
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-197 Makau Street
84-197 Makau Street, Makaha, HI
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
2974 sqft
Oceanfront Custom Home w/A/C, Large Yard, & Lanai for Entertaining. Makaha Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 10
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-202 Farrington Hwy. A
85-202 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
882 sqft
This 3 bedroom & 1 bath cottage style home features; a spacious living area, stove, fridge, wood flooring, ceiling fans & a large fenced yard. Washer hook-up. Includes water/sewer up to $150.00 per month. Section 8 may be considered if qualified.
1 of 7
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-956 Hanalei Street - #D
84-956 Hanalei Street, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property Address 84-956 Hanalei Street #D, Waianae, HI 96792 Offered By Asian Pacific Investments (808)450-0300 rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com apiproperties.managebuilding.
1 of 16
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-704 Fricke Street
84-704 Fricke Street, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
701 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath beach cottage settled on a corner lot of ovver 10,0-00 sq ft. Home has 2 large additions to use as extra bonus rooms- storage, flop room family room, bedroom...etc.
1 of 10
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-342 Farrington Highway
85-342 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom/1 bath duplex features; fridge, stove, laminate & tile flooring, large lanai & yard. Washer hook-up with laundry line. 2 assigned parking stalls. Conveniently located right across from Waianae High School & the bus stop.
1 of 12
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-1075 Farrington Highway
84-1075 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the ultimate beach life in this quaint beach front rental in Makaha. Only a mile down the road from the famous surf of Makaha beach. Your backyard is quite literally the beach! Very quiet and private, fall asleep to the sound of the ocean.
1 of 1
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-933 Bayview Street #311
85-933 Bayview Street, Waianae, HI
Studio
$950
290 sqft
Studio unit on Pokai Bay Beach - Available Now, 3rd floor unit located on Pokai Bay Beach. Unit includes water, sewer, basic cable and standard internet service. Call today for more information No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743398)
1 of 4
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-003 Pokai Bay Street #705
85-003 Pokai Bay St, Waianae, HI
Studio
$1,100
331 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pokai Bay Marina Studio - RARELY AVAILABLE TOP FLOOR STUDIO at the Pokai Bay Marina! Stunning unobstructed panoramic mountain and ocean views. Amenities include secured entry, rooftop community laundry and clubhouse.
1 of 2
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-372 Kulawae st
87-372 Kulawae Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1381 sqft
87-372 Kulawae st Available 07/01/20 THIS WON'T LAST!! single family home with solar panels - Awesome 4 bedroom, 3 baths 2 story single family home with solar panels. 1 bedroom and 1 bath is on the bottom level. 2 car enclosed garage.
1 of 11
Waianae
1 Unit Available
86-086 Pokai Bay St.
86-086 Pokai Bay St, Waianae, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Single Family - Direct Ocean View from front yard. Single level, detached 3 Bedroom, 1 bath with large enclosed yard. State Park across the Street with Beach Access! Call Katherine Kelii (808)723-9653 showing request. (RLNE5809794)
1 of 7
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-228 Saint Johns Rd
87-228 Saint Johns Road, Maili, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
480 sqft
This is a cozy 1 bedroom/1 bath cottage that features; fridge, stove, ceiling fans, laminate flooring, enclosed laundry/storage room & semi-fenced yard. Washer hook-up & laundry line. 2 assigned parking & includes water/sewer up to $150.00.
1 of 8
Waianae
1 Unit Available
86-027 Glenmonger Street
86-027 Glenmonger St, Waianae, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
600 sqft
This an ocean side 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex that features; fridge, stove, tile flooring, assigned tandem parking & yard. Washer hook-up. Water/sewer included up to $150.00 per month. Section 8 will be considered if qualified.
1 of 9
Waianae
1 Unit Available
86-046 Pokai Bay Street
86-046 Pokai Bay St, Waianae, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
600 sqft
This is an ocean side 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex that features; Stove, fridge & washer hook-up with laundry line. Carport with tandem style parking. Close to the bus line. Section 8 may be considered if qualified. Water/sewer included up to $150.
1 of 3
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-024 Laau Paina Place
68-024 Laau Paina Pl, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
670 sqft
Wonderful cul-d-sac on the North Shore-Mokuleia...private beach access...great for fishing, diving,watersports! Located very close to the Polo field and Dillingham Ranch. This rental is a small 2/1 half of a duplex.
1 of 18
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-838 Old Government Road
85-838 Old Government Road, Waianae, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1584 sqft
Beautifully renovated 5 bedroom, 3 full bath. Single level, w/ enclosed yard. Very spacious, great layout. Quartz Countertops, hardwood cabinets, stainless steel appliance, and much more. Pets are negotiable.
