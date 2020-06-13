/
109 Apartments for rent in Maili, HI📍
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-372 Kulawae st
87-372 Kulawae Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1381 sqft
87-372 Kulawae st Available 07/01/20 THIS WON'T LAST!! single family home with solar panels - Awesome 4 bedroom, 3 baths 2 story single family home with solar panels. 1 bedroom and 1 bath is on the bottom level. 2 car enclosed garage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-228 Saint Johns Rd
87-228 Saint Johns Road, Maili, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
480 sqft
This is a cozy 1 bedroom/1 bath cottage that features; fridge, stove, ceiling fans, laminate flooring, enclosed laundry/storage room & semi-fenced yard. Washer hook-up & laundry line. 2 assigned parking & includes water/sewer up to $150.00.
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1576 sqft
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-561 Farrington Highway - 309
87-561 Farrington Hwy, Maili, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,990
632 sqft
Live the ultimate Hawaii lifestyle in this spacious and fully remodeled BEACHFRONT 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom at the Maili Cove.
Results within 1 mile of Maili
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
86-086 Pokai Bay St.
86-086 Pokai Bay St, Waianae, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Single Family - Direct Ocean View from front yard. Single level, detached 3 Bedroom, 1 bath with large enclosed yard. State Park across the Street with Beach Access! Call Katherine Kelii (808)723-9653 showing request. (RLNE5809794)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Waianae
1 Unit Available
86-027 Glenmonger Street
86-027 Glenmonger St, Waianae, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
600 sqft
This an ocean side 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex that features; fridge, stove, tile flooring, assigned tandem parking & yard. Washer hook-up. Water/sewer included up to $150.00 per month. Section 8 will be considered if qualified.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Waianae
1 Unit Available
86-046 Pokai Bay Street
86-046 Pokai Bay St, Waianae, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
600 sqft
This is an ocean side 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex that features; Stove, fridge & washer hook-up with laundry line. Carport with tandem style parking. Close to the bus line. Section 8 may be considered if qualified. Water/sewer included up to $150.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
86-372 Kawili Street
86-372 Kawili Street, Waianae, HI
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Lualualei - Multi-generational home in Leeward's lovely Lualualei. Landscaped, terraced lot with garden views, including lemon, tangerine, and dragon fruit trees.
Results within 5 miles of Maili
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-710 Kili Dr. #913
84-710 Kili Drive, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
680 sqft
84-710 Kili Dr. #913 Available 07/31/20 Makaha Valley Towers - One Bedroom - A lovely fully furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit located on the 9th floor with amazing panoramic ocean and mountain views.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-933 Bayview Street #311
85-933 Bayview Street, Waianae, HI
Studio
$950
290 sqft
Studio unit on Pokai Bay Beach - Available Now, 3rd floor unit located on Pokai Bay Beach. Unit includes water, sewer, basic cable and standard internet service. Call today for more information No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743398)
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1045 Koio Dr F
92-1045 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1179 sqft
Gated Ko Olina Kai community 2-bedroom 2-bath that sleeps 4.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104
84-1021 Lahilahi Street, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
575 sqft
"Beachfront" Hawaiian Princess 1-BR, 1-Bath, Fully Furnished - This Luxury Beachfront Condo has been totally remodeled with ceramic tile throughout, a highly upgraded fully equipped kitchen with extended granite countertops, flat-top stove and
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-688 Ala Mahiku St #176C
84-688 Ala Mahiku Street, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
84-688 Ala Mahiku St #176C Available 07/01/20 Makaha Valley Plantation - Two bedroom, one bathroom partly furnished condominium with one assigned parking stall.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-1029 Moaelehua Street
84-1029 Moaelehua Street, Makaha Valley, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3581 sqft
Stunning Estate, Ocean Views, on Golf Course, tropical fruits on one acre 3/3.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-003 Pokai Bay Street #705
85-003 Pokai Bay St, Waianae, HI
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pokai Bay Marina Studio - RARELY AVAILABLE TOP FLOOR STUDIO at the Pokai Bay Marina! Stunning unobstructed panoramic mountain and ocean views. Amenities include secured entry, rooftop community laundry and clubhouse.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220
85-175 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
412 sqft
One Bedroom Makaha Surfside - One bedroom, one bath oceanfront condominium at Makaha Surfside with access to the lagoon.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-383 Kaulawaha Road
85-383 Kaulawaha Road, Makaha, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
845 sqft
Four Bedroom Home - A spacious four bedroom, one bath partly furnished attached home. Close to schools (Waianae High and Kamaile Elementary), parks, boat harbor, and bus stop. Easy maintenance yard. (RLNE1974776)
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-175 Farrington Hwy. #C129
85-175 Farrington Hwy, Makaha, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
406 sqft
Makaha Surfside - A ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath partly furnished corner unit. Rent includes water/sewer.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-190-6 HELELUA ST
87-190 Helelua St, Nanakuli, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
87-190-6 HELELUA ST Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE!! | 2 STORY FAMILY HOME IN PUU HELEAKALA - Get away from the hustle & bustle of the city. Come home to this 4 bedroom/1.5 Bath Town home, with 2 parking spaces. Painted throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,111
1207 sqft
92-1136-5 Olani Street Available 07/01/20 Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation on
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-197 Makau Street
84-197 Makau Street, Makaha, HI
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
2974 sqft
Oceanfront Custom Home w/A/C, Large Yard, & Lanai for Entertaining. Makaha Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2360 sqft
92-6032 Kohi St. Available 07/06/20 4 Br 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-707 kiana place
84-707 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Lovely fully equipped condo with easy access to Honolulu as well as Waikiki. High end appliances in the kitchen with in unit washer dryer. Fully furnished to feel like a warm home away from home! Pool, sauna and workout rooms in the condo building.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-202 Farrington Hwy. A
85-202 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
882 sqft
This 3 bedroom & 1 bath cottage style home features; a spacious living area, stove, fridge, wood flooring, ceiling fans & a large fenced yard. Washer hook-up. Includes water/sewer up to $150.00 per month. Section 8 may be considered if qualified.
