halawa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
469 Apartments for rent in Halawa, HI📍
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
4321 PUNIHI ST
4321 Punihi Street, Halawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Tranquility - Convenient 3bd, 2ba single story house in Foster Village! Freshly painted interior w/ new carpeting and bamboo laminate flooring. Fenced yard w/ one-car driveway. Lots of storage space.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R
413 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
810 sqft
$500 OFF First Mo. Rent! Unit at Crosspointe - This walk up 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 parking unit at Crosspointe.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
287 Mananai Place
287 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
810 sqft
Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath, with one assigned parking stall located at highly desirable complex of Crosspointe.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,470
500 sqft
Address: 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road #B Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom Bathrooms : 1 Bathroom Parking: 1 Parking Square Feet: 500 sq. ft. Rent: $1470.00 Security Deposit: $1470.00 Lease: 12-month term. No short-term rentals.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-916 Halawa Drive
99-916 Halawa Drive, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
400 sqft
Brand new 1 bedroom ADU located at Halawa/Aiea. Few minutes from Campus Smith, H-1 Freeways, Aloha stadium, Target and pearl ridge mall. very convenience location.
Results within 1 mile of Halawa
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-755 Iho PL
98-755 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
977 sqft
98-755 Iho PL Available 07/01/20 2/1/2 Aiea - Relax and unwind in this tastefully remodeled townhome. The views of Pearl Harbor and the west side will add to the ambiance.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808
98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELL MAINTAINED LARGE 2BR/2BA/2PKG IN IDEAL LOCATION (PARK AT PEARL RIDGE) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-450 Koauka Lp. 807
98-450 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
495 sqft
The Highlander - 1/1/1 - Electricity Included! - Great corner unit with Pearl Harbor views. One bedroom, one bath, one covered parking stall located near the building's entrance for added convenience.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
4143 Keaka Dr. Unit B
4143 Keaka Drive, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1126 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 3BR/2BA/2PKG(TANDEM) STREET LEVEL UNIT IN THREE PLEX IN ALIAMANU - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-711 Iho Place #503
98-711 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in the Colonnade on the Greens.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-108 puakala place A
99-108 Puakala Street, Aiea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Unit A Available 06/30/20 Beautiful duplex upstair with phenomenal location - Property Id: 297186 This recently renovated beautiful upstairs of a duplex home located conveniently in Aiea, 2 minutes from the bus-line, 5 minutes away from highway,
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306
98-1040 Moanalua Road, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Pearlridge Gardens #1-306 - Property Id: 282343 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 parking. 3rd floor walk-up.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-500 Koauka Loop
98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
903 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in the Pearl 1 complex comes with 1 parking stall. Pearl 1 is a gated building with a resident manager, pool, basketball court and rec area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E
99-040 Upapalu Dr, Aiea, HI
Studio
$1,600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available on July 7, 2020...A nicely done pet friendly apartment that can be considered an extra large 3 room studio. It is in a small building. It is located in Aiea, not far from military bases, Pearlridge Mall and public transportation.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-1429 Akaaka Street
98-1429 Akaaka Street, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1608 sqft
Large renovated, split level 2 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car carport on lot with another home. Utilities included; electric, water, sewer and basic cable. Large lanai and wonderful ocean view. Avail 6/9/2020! Sorry, no pets.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-351 Koauka Loop
98-351 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
933 sqft
Rental Property! Great View! Great Location! Short driving distance to JBPHH Base. Secured building. Must visit to appreciate. Currently Occupied. Must give 24 hours notice for showing NO Pets. NO Sec.8 . Move in ready July 5, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Halawa
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Ewa
159 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Kalihi - Palama
2 Units Available
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3121 Ala Ilima St. #309
3121 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
704 sqft
Salt Lake - Ilima West Building 1-bed, 1-bath, 1-parking available May ! - Third Floor apartment rental in Salt Lake available and ready to move in now! Conveniently located near Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3030 Ala Ilima St., #707
3030 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
712 sqft
Salt Lake 2Bed - (RLNE5737478)
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1398 Hooli Circle
1398 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
972 sqft
Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 - Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 Enjoy this quiet home in Pearl City. Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3bd, 2 bath property located next to a large park.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
2444 Waolani Ave.
2444 Waolani Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
915 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Carport - Recently Refreshed, this cozy home is offers: ** Fresh Paint inside and out ** Spacious Kitchen ** New Range ** New Refrigerator ** Tile Flooring Throughout ** Lease term: 1 Year to start ** Tenant pays:
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
Harbour Ridge 3045 Ala Napuaa Pl #914
3045 Ala Napuaa Place, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,195
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio at Harbour Ridge - Fall in love with this Spacious Studio located in convenient Salt Lake! Close to Honolulu International Airport, Hickam AFB/Pearl Harbor, Aloha Stadium, shopping malls, and restaurants! Ask about our military
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
1264 sqft
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Halawa rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,940.
Some of the colleges located in the Halawa area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
