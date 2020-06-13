/
napili honokowai
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 PM
21 Apartments for rent in Napili-Honokowai, HI📍
Honokowai Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302
3676 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
658 sqft
3676 Lower Honoapiilani Road Unit #H302 Available 07/01/20 Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath across the street from the beach! - This newly remolded unfurnished unit is waiting for you! Nice and clean with new paint.
Honokeana Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs
99 Hui Road F, Napili-Honokowai, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Napili Townhouse - (50% off First Months Rent Incentive) Pet Friendly...This unique townhouse property is a large two bedroom + loft which can be utilized as a bedroom + 2 bathrooms. Single car garage, new appliances. New carpet, raised living room.
Alaeloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
130 Punohu Lane #11/3
130 Punohu Ln, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
894 sqft
Napili Villas 2 Bedroom - This two bedroom, two bath unit is upstairs and on the end of the building giving you privacy and tranquility. It comes furnished but that can be adjusted. The rent is $2650.
Honokowai Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road
3530 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
Studio
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1088 sqft
3bd/2ba Single Family in Honokowai - Newer home near shops and restaurants on Lower Honoapiilani Highway. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, cozy kitchen with upgraded appliances. Full sized washer and dryer.
Mahinahina Four Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3740 L Honopiilani Rd #A304
3740 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,900
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Amazing 1bd/1bth At Maui Lani Terraces in Lahaina - Come check out this beautiful partially furnished 1bd/1bth unit. Island breezes are always flowing through the rooms.
Mahinahina Four Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104
3788 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Two story, unfurnished townhouse in the Hale Royale complex with plenty storage, walk right out from your large Lanai to the pool, spa, sauna, barbeque, tennis...
Alaeloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
16 Polohina Lane #8
16 Polohina Ln, Napili-Honokowai, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
Napili Villas - Unfurnished 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom upstairs condominium. Brand new master bathroom remodel. Carpet and paint done 2 years ago. D/W, W/D, G/D. Two assigned parking spaces. Walking distance to bus stop, shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Napili-Honokowai
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39
139 Kualapa Pl, Kaanapali, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,450
1799 sqft
Furnished Kaanapali Luxury Living!! - This wonderful, fully furnished, Kaanapali home with ocean views on the world famous KAANAPALI KAI golf course is in a gated community. This is a 2 bedroom unit with an office, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage.
Paunau Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
636 Kaalo Place, Unit 2
636 Kaalo Place, Lahaina, HI
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath Brand NEW! Lahaina $2,500.00 - This unfurnished 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom was just completely renovated, tile floors, granite countertops, all new appliances. $2,500.00 a month plus electric.
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402
15 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ho'onanea two bedroom $2800.00 per month - Unfurnished two bedroom, two bath upstairs (second floor) condo in like new condition, it sits on the corner unit in the back of the complex. This unit has a one car garage plus one other parking space.
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
50 Puu Anoano St #2604
50 Pu‘U Anoano Street, Kaanapali, HI
Studio
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
The Masters at Ka'anapali - Panoramic ocean, island and golf course views are yours at Mauis exclusive The Masters at Ka'anapali.
Wahikuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
113 Fleming Road #A
113 Fleming Road, Lahaina, HI
Studio
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Three Bedroom House "A" - Three bedroom home in Lahaina, across the street from unobstructed fabulous ocean views.
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2750 Kalapu Dr. #36
2750 Kalapu Drive, Kaanapali, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Kaanapali International Colony Club - International Colony Club located in Kaanapali is just a short walk to the beach. Whalers Village, shopping and restaurants at your finger tips.
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2661 Kekaa Dr #H-105
2661 Kekaa Drive, Kaanapali, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
960 sqft
Maui Eldorado - This ground floor one bedroom, one bath is furnished and ready to occupy August 1, 2019 borders the Kaanapali Golf Course offering excellent vistas.
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 E Kuu Aku Lane, #315
45 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1395 sqft
Hoonanea Townhome - 3-bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, large tiled backyard. Large master bedroom on top floor. Single car garage and one additional parking space. Unfurnished, Pets ok. Right in the heart of Lahaina. Property is currently on the market.
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
28 E Kuu Aku Ln Unit 508
28 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1165 sqft
Bright and Sunny UNFURNISHED Townhouse 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath w/ Attached 1 Car Garage + 1 Designated Parking Space, 4 zone split A/C system, covered lanai, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, Mountain Views, Walk to Shopping, Restaurants, Front
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
150 Puukolii Rd #34
150 Puukolii Road, Kaanapali, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Mahaina / Lahaina - This awesome ocean front 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom property has been in a vacation rental program for years but due to current circumstances we have the unique opportunity to rent it long term... W/D, D/W, G/D. Pool, Elevator.
Results within 10 miles of Napili-Honokowai
Paunau Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1233 Limahana # B203
1233 Limahana Cir, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Opukea (2) Bedroom (2) Bath with (2) parking spaces - This upgraded unit has large kitchen and large living quarters with bedrooms front and back of unit. The property has a nice pool and gym, close to Lahaina, Central AC. $2795.
Paunau Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
642 Wainee #F
642 Wainee Street, Lahaina, HI
Studio
$3,750
Lahaina Town 642 Wainee St - This unfurnished 3 bedroom + loft / 2.5 bathroom / 2 car carport is located in the heart of Lahaina, gated subdivision. Recently remodeled granite counter tops, new plumbing fixtures, freshly painted.
Launiupoko Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
180 Awaiku St
180 Awaiku Street, Launiupoko, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Launiupoko Ohana - 1000 sq. ft., 2 bedroom, 2 bath ohana unit on the 1st floor with front lanai featuring gorgeous ocean views. There is a pool and BBQ area, which the tenants can use. The hot tub is not for tenant use.
Pahoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
415 Hokiokio Place
415 Hokiokio Place, Launiupoko, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,104
- This is one of a kind executive style home, furnished 5 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms / 2 half bathrooms with 4,630 square feet under roof. Panoramic setting on a 5 acre estate. If privacy is what you desire, your home..
