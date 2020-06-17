All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:07 AM

5070 Likini Street, #310W

5070 Likini Street · (808) 545-8187
Location

5070 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5070 Likini Street, #310W · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
sauna
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Country Club Plaza - Upgraded and Spacious 2/2/1 - A must see! - Welcome to Country Club Plaza. Conveniently located in Salt Lake, enjoy the convenience of nearby groceries stores, restaurants, retail, easy access to freeways and best of all, within an excellent school district. This upgraded, clean and move-in ready two bedroom, two bath unit features window AC units in every room, upgraded countertops and designer cabinetry in the kitchen and bathroom, plush carpet in the living room and bedrooms, and a peaceful garden and pool view. Spacious and open living room separates the two bedrooms and storage space throughout. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. Indulge in the various amenities the building has to offer such as BBQ areas, heated pool, recreation area/room, sauna, whirlpool, tennis court, resident manager and security on property. Hurry, this one won't last long.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5191648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5070 Likini Street, #310W have any available units?
5070 Likini Street, #310W has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5070 Likini Street, #310W have?
Some of 5070 Likini Street, #310W's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5070 Likini Street, #310W currently offering any rent specials?
5070 Likini Street, #310W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5070 Likini Street, #310W pet-friendly?
No, 5070 Likini Street, #310W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 5070 Likini Street, #310W offer parking?
No, 5070 Likini Street, #310W does not offer parking.
Does 5070 Likini Street, #310W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5070 Likini Street, #310W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5070 Likini Street, #310W have a pool?
Yes, 5070 Likini Street, #310W has a pool.
Does 5070 Likini Street, #310W have accessible units?
No, 5070 Likini Street, #310W does not have accessible units.
Does 5070 Likini Street, #310W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5070 Likini Street, #310W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5070 Likini Street, #310W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5070 Likini Street, #310W has units with air conditioning.
