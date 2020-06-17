5070 Likini Street, #310W

Amenities

Country Club Plaza - Upgraded and Spacious 2/2/1 - A must see! - Welcome to Country Club Plaza. Conveniently located in Salt Lake, enjoy the convenience of nearby groceries stores, restaurants, retail, easy access to freeways and best of all, within an excellent school district. This upgraded, clean and move-in ready two bedroom, two bath unit features window AC units in every room, upgraded countertops and designer cabinetry in the kitchen and bathroom, plush carpet in the living room and bedrooms, and a peaceful garden and pool view. Spacious and open living room separates the two bedrooms and storage space throughout. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. Indulge in the various amenities the building has to offer such as BBQ areas, heated pool, recreation area/room, sauna, whirlpool, tennis court, resident manager and security on property. Hurry, this one won't last long.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5191648)