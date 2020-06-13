Apartment List
108 Apartments for rent in Waipio, HI

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204
94-106 Manawa Pl, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
750 sqft
"Cliffside Village" Ocean and City Views - Enjoy ocean and city view from your lanai. Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Partly furnished townhome. Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Carpet, 2 ceiling fan and Window A/C. 1 PARKING STALL. Great Location.

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201
94-1481 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
797 sqft
The Villages at Waipio - Bill Ramsey, Inc Property Managers (808) 487-8700 FEATURED PROPERTY: This property is located at 94-1481 Waipio Uka St. Building E 2nd floor end unit This property is located at The Villages at Waipio townhomes.

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1
94-1069 Lumiauau Street, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1730 sqft
NEWLY BUILT 2ND STORY UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SEPARATE ENTRANCE - 94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1, WAIPAHU, HI 96797 - UPSTAIRS UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1335 Kulewa Lp. #19
94-1335 Kuwela Loop, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
709 sqft
FOR RENT | Renovated 2BD, 1BA - 2nd Floor Unit w/1 assigned parking | Royal Palm at Waipio I - Situated in the desirable Royal Palm at Waipio I Community, this renovated second floor 2bd 1 bath rental offers new flooring throughout living-room &

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-100 Mui Place
94-100 Mui Place, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
742 sqft
WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving.

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-877 Lumiiki Street
94-877 Lumiiki Street, Waipio, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN!!! Fully renovated 3-Bedroom unit. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances with plank flooring. Spacious home with a very nice open space in living room. Great Central location in Crestview.

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1429 Polani Street
94-1429 Polani Street, Waipio, HI
Studio
$1,400
410 sqft
0 bedrooms (studio), 1 full baths, 0 half baths, 410 square feet - Nice, clean second floor studio located in Royal Palm. One reserved parking stall. Washer/dryer inside unit. New carpet flooring. 2nd floor unit. NO PETS, NO SMOKING INSIDE.
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1398 Hooli Circle
1398 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
972 sqft
Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 - Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 Enjoy this quiet home in Pearl City. Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3bd, 2 bath property located next to a large park.

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201
94-211 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
657 sqft
Hookumu at Waikele: 2-bed, 1-bath, 2-parking now available for rent. - Great 2-bedroom, 1-bath with 2 parking available for rent in the Hookumu at Waikele complex. Corner end, upstairs unit has been nicely maintained and well cared.

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1164 Hoola Place #7E - Hale Ola
1164 Hoola Place, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1160 sqft
Hale Ola Townhome - 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1 Assigned Parking Stall - This charming split-level townhome with 4 bedrooms, 1.

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/31/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
Hoomalu at Waikele 94-970 Lumiauau St. Apt C202
94-970 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
942 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking unit available in Waikele! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is available in the Hoomalu subdivision of Waipahu/Waikele. The unit includes 2 parking stalls and is near bus lines.

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza Available 06/16/20 Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every

Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-480 PUNONO ST
94-480 Punono Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Punono Street, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home - This property is located near the end of a cul-de-sac and is a rim lot. This two story 3 bedroom, 2.

Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
94-1002 Mahinahina Street, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1600 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address: 94-1002 Mahinahina Street Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month Deposit: $3,350.

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1060 Kam Hwy #A4105
1060 Kamehameha Hwy, Pearl City, HI
Studio
$1,150
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio Century Park Plaza-Ocean Tower - Studio/1 bath unit with 1 assigned parking. Community features, elevator, secured entry and pool. Property in walking distance to theaters, grocery store, shopping centers, post office and freeway access.

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau'Olu Place
94-979 Kau'olu Place, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building Name: Plantation Tower Address: 94-979 Kauolu Place #702 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1750 per month Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now. Square feet: Approx.

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1103 Acacia Rd Unit 306
1103 Acacia Road, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
771 sqft
This well maintained unit is located on the 3rd floor and offers 3bdrm 2bth with 1 open parking stall and a lanai. Unit comes with all major appliances and the washer and dryer are in the unit.

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-870 Lumiauau Street
94-870 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
723 sqft
Rarely available and beautifully updated 2 bedroom/2 bath/1 parking unit in Hoomaka Village. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded, and new tile flooring! Located in Waikele close to shopping, dining, schools, parks and more.

Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-1014 Ahahui Place
94-1014 Ahahui Place, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2074 sqft
Great family home in thriving community. Lots of yard space for children, this 2-story home gives you lots of room to move around. 2-car secured covered garage. No smoking, *pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
657 sqft
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready.
Waipahu
18 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
998 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
City GuideWaipio
In ancient Hawaiian times, an epic battle took place in Waipio. By the end, the local chief prevailed and it was said that the gulch was "paved with the corpses of the slain." But don't worry, you won't see any corpses here anymore!

Waipio is located on the island of Oahu, just outside Honolulu. Its name means "curved water" in Hawaiian. Slightly removed from the tourist centers nearby, Waipio is a quiet community with a selection of available housing, great weather, easy access to local amenities and a proud baseball history. While only 11,000 or so residents call Waipio home, the greater Honolulu area is home to over half a million happy, well-tanned residents.

Moving to Waipio

While there are high and low seasons in Hawaii, you'll never find a tourist-free time to search for homes. Generally, opt for fall and spring to get the best options -- you'll avoid summer vacationers and snowbirds in the other two seasons that way. Some times of year have more rain than others as well, but generally speaking, you won't need to be worried about the weather.

Neighborhoods in Waipio

Waipio is a small community. Like, square-mile small. Nestled in the hills, you'll enjoy access to neighborhood parks, the Regional Park and a quiet, community lifestyle. You won't find smaller neighborhood designations per se here, but various apartment complexes will offer different neighbors and senses of place. Many of the multi-unit complexes here are individually owned -- meaning there's no central rental office to go through when you want to rent a condo or townhouse. You'll need to search for individual listings or contact an agent. However, there are several different options for one- and two-story townhouses to choose from, and in some areas, two- or three-bedroom homes for rent.

Living in Waipio

Among its many brag-worthy features, Waipio is home to an accomplished Little League baseball tradition. The Waipio Little League team beat a team from Mexico in 2008 to become the Little League World Champions. It's the second team from this area to claim the title -- the team from West Oahu won in 2005. In 2010, it clinched the U.S. Championship but lost the World Championship in a close game with a team from Tokyo.

It's Hawaii, so get outdoors and revel in the Island life. Waipio is home to the Central Oahu Regional Park, just off the Kamehameha Highway. A recreation enthusiast's dream, this park boasts 20 tennis courts, an Aquatic Center, youth and regulation sized baseball diamonds, a softball complex, multipurpose sports fields, and even an archery range for the budding Katnisses of the island. The park is the home facility for the Hawaii Pacific University Sea Warrior basketball team, the Chaminade University softball team, and, if that isn't enough, it also serves as the spring training field of the Korean Professional Baseball team, the Hanwha Eagles.

You won't have to go far for most of your shopping needs. Along the north end of town, you'll find big-box stores and services. Along the southern end are clothing retailers and an outlet mall. Yay for bargain hunting in paradise!

Restaurants range from the fast-food variety to sit-down places featuring Chinese cuisine and, of course, sushi -- why waste that bountiful nearby ocean?

Speaking of the ocean -- guess what? It's all around you. If you're moving here, get comfortable with the sea. You don't necessarily need to build your own outrigger, but you could learn to use one here. Or windsurf. Or regular surf. Or swim. Or sunbathe. You're in Hawaii, you'll figure it out.

Just south of Waipio is Pearl Harbor, with its peacefully powerful memorial to the 1941 bombing.

The island of Oahu -- meaning "gathering place" -- is the third-largest of the Hawaiian Islands, but the most populous of them all. The island is the result of two separate volcanoes, which built up from the seafloor over the millennia. The highest point today is Mt. Ka'ala in the Wai'anae Range, rising 4,000 feet above sea level. It is believed the island was first settled by Polynesian migrants sometime in the 11th century. European settlers first sailed into the Honolulu Harbor in 1794.

You're only a 20-minute drive from Honolulu, which gives you access to the Honolulu International Airport and everything you'd want from a major city -- including the upside and downside of a tourist hot spot. Fun fact: Honolulu is both the westernmost and southernmost major U.S. city. In Hawaiian, Honolulu means "sheltered bay" or "calm port." The city has been the capital of the Hawaiian islands since 1845, over one hundred years before it officially gained statehood.

Waipio is the perfect mix of access and retreat -- a great place to find your next rental home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Waipio?
The average rent price for Waipio rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,140.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Waipio?
Some of the colleges located in the Waipio area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Waipio?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waipio from include Honolulu, Waipahu, Kapolei, Wahiawa, and Ewa Beach.

