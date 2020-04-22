Amenities

4739 Aukai Ave Available 07/10/20 Kahala 5 Bedroom AUKAI Ave + Pool - Make this your new home. A very spacious 4000+sf level one level home. Brand new flooring throughout - not shown in photos. Four Large bedrooms 4 Bathrooms in main house. Large Pool in back yard, mango tree, and yard space to play! 16,284 sf lot situated on a dead-end street of Aukai and Koloa. Very desirable street in Kahala. Just a moment to beach, Kahala Mall, banks, restaurants, and shopping. Small PET is negotiable but will require pet references, long term lease desired. No smoking. Rental insurance required. Application Fee required. Available now.



