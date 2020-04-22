All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 4739 Aukai Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
4739 Aukai Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4739 Aukai Ave

4739 ʻaukai Avenue · (808) 263-5900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4739 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4739 Aukai Ave · Avail. Jul 10

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4013 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
4739 Aukai Ave Available 07/10/20 Kahala 5 Bedroom AUKAI Ave + Pool - Make this your new home. A very spacious 4000+sf level one level home. Brand new flooring throughout - not shown in photos. Four Large bedrooms 4 Bathrooms in main house. Large Pool in back yard, mango tree, and yard space to play! 16,284 sf lot situated on a dead-end street of Aukai and Koloa. Very desirable street in Kahala. Just a moment to beach, Kahala Mall, banks, restaurants, and shopping. Small PET is negotiable but will require pet references, long term lease desired. No smoking. Rental insurance required. Application Fee required. Available now.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5354463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4739 Aukai Ave have any available units?
4739 Aukai Ave has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4739 Aukai Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4739 Aukai Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4739 Aukai Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4739 Aukai Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4739 Aukai Ave offer parking?
No, 4739 Aukai Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4739 Aukai Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4739 Aukai Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4739 Aukai Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4739 Aukai Ave has a pool.
Does 4739 Aukai Ave have accessible units?
No, 4739 Aukai Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4739 Aukai Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4739 Aukai Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4739 Aukai Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4739 Aukai Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4739 Aukai Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity