Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:46 AM

343 Hobron Ln #1201

343 Hobron Ln · (808) 753-3399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

343 Hobron Ln, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 21

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available July 21, 2020! Beautiful City and Mountain Views and a Great Location!! This partially FURNISHED and Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath with 1 parking stall is located within walking distance from the beach, marina, restaurants and the Ala Moana Shopping Center. Unbelievable 270 degree views from the 12th floor. Gorgeous wood flooring, Nice granite countertops, New Oven has been ordered, Modern Fridge, Glass Cook-top and Dishwasher. In-unit full-size stacked Bosch W/D. Roll down window coverings, 2 remote controlled air conditioners, all windows slide open. Only 4 units on floor. Right in the heart of the Waikiki/Ala Moana area. A short walk to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, as well as the beaches, marina and restaurants galore!

Video: http://youtu.be/sT-e4pyqDGI

The Windsor Building has wonderful amenities including: Pool, Hot tub, BBQ Areas, 24 Hour Exercise Room and the Sky Terrace Entertainment Area.

6+ months lease. Electric is extra. Water, trash, cable and internet is included. No pets or smoking.

OPEN HOUSE SHOWINGS- Tuesday's from 5:00-6:00 pm and Saturday's from 1:00-2:00 pm. Tenant occupied.

Neal Fineman and Associates. HI RE Broker #RB-20229

For information on this home, please contact:

Neal Fineman 808-753-3399, neal@nfpmteam.com

http://nfpmteam.com
The Windsor is a stately 44-story tower in an excellent Waikiki location. This complex was completely remodeled in 2004.

The building itself has all the amenities of a major hotel with Pool, Jacuzzi and full gym to work out in. By far the most amazing feature of this condo is the rooftop Sky Terrace.

This condo is on the edge of Waikiki making it quieter than being smack dab in the middle of all the action but close enough to be walking distance to get to all the clubs. It is a short 5 minute walk to the golden sands of world famous Waikiki Beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Hobron Ln #1201 have any available units?
343 Hobron Ln #1201 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 343 Hobron Ln #1201 have?
Some of 343 Hobron Ln #1201's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Hobron Ln #1201 currently offering any rent specials?
343 Hobron Ln #1201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Hobron Ln #1201 pet-friendly?
No, 343 Hobron Ln #1201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 343 Hobron Ln #1201 offer parking?
Yes, 343 Hobron Ln #1201 does offer parking.
Does 343 Hobron Ln #1201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Hobron Ln #1201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Hobron Ln #1201 have a pool?
Yes, 343 Hobron Ln #1201 has a pool.
Does 343 Hobron Ln #1201 have accessible units?
Yes, 343 Hobron Ln #1201 has accessible units.
Does 343 Hobron Ln #1201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 Hobron Ln #1201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 343 Hobron Ln #1201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 343 Hobron Ln #1201 has units with air conditioning.
