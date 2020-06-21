343 Hobron Ln #1201

Amenities

Available July 21, 2020! Beautiful City and Mountain Views and a Great Location!! This partially FURNISHED and Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath with 1 parking stall is located within walking distance from the beach, marina, restaurants and the Ala Moana Shopping Center. Unbelievable 270 degree views from the 12th floor. Gorgeous wood flooring, Nice granite countertops, New Oven has been ordered, Modern Fridge, Glass Cook-top and Dishwasher. In-unit full-size stacked Bosch W/D. Roll down window coverings, 2 remote controlled air conditioners, all windows slide open. Only 4 units on floor. Right in the heart of the Waikiki/Ala Moana area. A short walk to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, as well as the beaches, marina and restaurants galore!



Video: http://youtu.be/sT-e4pyqDGI



The Windsor Building has wonderful amenities including: Pool, Hot tub, BBQ Areas, 24 Hour Exercise Room and the Sky Terrace Entertainment Area.



6+ months lease. Electric is extra. Water, trash, cable and internet is included. No pets or smoking.



OPEN HOUSE SHOWINGS- Tuesday's from 5:00-6:00 pm and Saturday's from 1:00-2:00 pm. Tenant occupied.



Neal Fineman and Associates. HI RE Broker #RB-20229



For information on this home, please contact:



Neal Fineman 808-753-3399, neal@nfpmteam.com



http://nfpmteam.com

The Windsor is a stately 44-story tower in an excellent Waikiki location. This complex was completely remodeled in 2004.



The building itself has all the amenities of a major hotel with Pool, Jacuzzi and full gym to work out in. By far the most amazing feature of this condo is the rooftop Sky Terrace.



This condo is on the edge of Waikiki making it quieter than being smack dab in the middle of all the action but close enough to be walking distance to get to all the clubs. It is a short 5 minute walk to the golden sands of world famous Waikiki Beach