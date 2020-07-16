Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking internet access

3239 Poinciana Place Available 07/23/20 Peaceful Palolo - Three bedroom, 2 bath single family home - Great Yard Space! - Welcome to Poinciana Place. Located in a quiet neighborhood setting in Palolo, this three bedroom, two bath home features a bonus recreation room and great yard space. Generous sized bedrooms and nice breezes flow throughout the home. Separate laundry and storage room on property. Single covered carport and street parking available. Tenant responsible for electricity, water/sewer, cable, internet, telephone and yard service.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4989880)