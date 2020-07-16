All apartments in Honolulu
3239 Poinciana Place
3239 Poinciana Place

3239 Poinciana Place · (808) 545-8187
Location

3239 Poinciana Place, Honolulu, HI 96816
Palolo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3239 Poinciana Place · Avail. Jul 23

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
internet access
3239 Poinciana Place Available 07/23/20 Peaceful Palolo - Three bedroom, 2 bath single family home - Great Yard Space! - Welcome to Poinciana Place. Located in a quiet neighborhood setting in Palolo, this three bedroom, two bath home features a bonus recreation room and great yard space. Generous sized bedrooms and nice breezes flow throughout the home. Separate laundry and storage room on property. Single covered carport and street parking available. Tenant responsible for electricity, water/sewer, cable, internet, telephone and yard service.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4989880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 Poinciana Place have any available units?
3239 Poinciana Place has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3239 Poinciana Place currently offering any rent specials?
3239 Poinciana Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 Poinciana Place pet-friendly?
No, 3239 Poinciana Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 3239 Poinciana Place offer parking?
Yes, 3239 Poinciana Place offers parking.
Does 3239 Poinciana Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3239 Poinciana Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 Poinciana Place have a pool?
No, 3239 Poinciana Place does not have a pool.
Does 3239 Poinciana Place have accessible units?
No, 3239 Poinciana Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 Poinciana Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3239 Poinciana Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3239 Poinciana Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3239 Poinciana Place does not have units with air conditioning.
