2825 S. King Street #2903 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool sauna

Available Now! Live the life in The Contessa condominium high-rise with unparalleled views of Diamond Head, the city and mountains. The location of this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 29th floor unit is convenient to UH, transportation, shopping, hospitals and Waikiki. Enjoy the amenities of the building; pools, sauna, picnic area, mail room and on-site resident manager.



Video tour: https://youtu.be/731l_2kek78



A 1-year renewable lease is $2500/month, a 6-month renewable lease is $2650/month, both includes cable, internet, water, sewer, trash as well as 2 side-by-side uncovered parking spaces. Lots of guest parking. Pets not allowed in the building. No smoking or section 8 please.



Contact Greg RS-78113 at 808-954-6435 or Greg@AtHomeHawaii.com for more information or to schedule a viewing.



Apply here: www.AtHomeHawaiiRentals.com



