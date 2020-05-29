All apartments in Honolulu
2825 S. King Street #2903 - 1
2825 S. King Street #2903 - 1

2825 S King St · (808) 765-4848
Location

2825 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
sauna
Available Now! Live the life in The Contessa condominium high-rise with unparalleled views of Diamond Head, the city and mountains. The location of this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 29th floor unit is convenient to UH, transportation, shopping, hospitals and Waikiki. Enjoy the amenities of the building; pools, sauna, picnic area, mail room and on-site resident manager.

Video tour: https://youtu.be/731l_2kek78

A 1-year renewable lease is $2500/month, a 6-month renewable lease is $2650/month, both includes cable, internet, water, sewer, trash as well as 2 side-by-side uncovered parking spaces. Lots of guest parking. Pets not allowed in the building. No smoking or section 8 please.

Contact Greg RS-78113 at 808-954-6435 or Greg@AtHomeHawaii.com for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Apply here: www.AtHomeHawaiiRentals.com

Rental Property listed with:
At Home Hawaii Property Management and Real Estate Sales RB-20583
1750 Kalakaua Ave. Suite 2108, Honolulu, HI 96826

To view homes for sale: www.AtHomeHawaii.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

