1612 Anapuni St

Amenities
Conveniently located and close to the bus line and Makiki District Park.
2 story apartment building. Recently upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Unit comes
with one (1) designated on-site parking stall but street parking available.
Partially furnished with refrigerator and stove. Coin-operated community laundry
on site. Vinyl laminate tile in living room, kitchen, hallway, bedroom and bathroom.
Water/sewer included in monthly rent. Electricity is not included.
No pets or smoking allowed.
No Section 8.
Showings available upon request.