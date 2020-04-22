All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

1612 Anapuni St

1612 Anapuni Street · (808) 352-2548
Location

1612 Anapuni Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Conveniently located and close to the bus line and Makiki District Park.
2 story apartment building. Recently upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Unit comes
with one (1) designated on-site parking stall but street parking available.
Partially furnished with refrigerator and stove. Coin-operated community laundry
on site. Vinyl laminate tile in living room, kitchen, hallway, bedroom and bathroom.
Water/sewer included in monthly rent. Electricity is not included.

No pets or smoking allowed.
No Section 8.
Showings available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Anapuni St have any available units?
1612 Anapuni St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1612 Anapuni St have?
Some of 1612 Anapuni St's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Anapuni St currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Anapuni St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Anapuni St pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Anapuni St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1612 Anapuni St offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Anapuni St does offer parking.
Does 1612 Anapuni St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Anapuni St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Anapuni St have a pool?
No, 1612 Anapuni St does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Anapuni St have accessible units?
No, 1612 Anapuni St does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Anapuni St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 Anapuni St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 Anapuni St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 Anapuni St does not have units with air conditioning.
