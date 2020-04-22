1612 Anapuni St

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated furnished range refrigerator

Conveniently located and close to the bus line and Makiki District Park.

2 story apartment building. Recently upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Unit comes

with one (1) designated on-site parking stall but street parking available.

Partially furnished with refrigerator and stove. Coin-operated community laundry

on site. Vinyl laminate tile in living room, kitchen, hallway, bedroom and bathroom.

Water/sewer included in monthly rent. Electricity is not included.



No pets or smoking allowed.

No Section 8.

Showings available upon request.