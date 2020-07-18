1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Stunning retreat! 2bed/2 bath/2 parking - great for couple or share.

Do not miss out on this upscale unit. Longterm and month to month.



Behold luxury, Class in Waikiki. Serene ocean, city, park, mountain, sunset views from floor to ceiling windows and open, breezy lanai. Located in the quiet part of Waikiki where traffic is minimal. Great amenities- 24 hr. security, gym, BBQ, park, heated pool and more! Fully furnishes, granite counters, Viking appliances.

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage parking in luxury high rise residence renovated with gorgeous hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Fully furnished and movein ready.

Please contact ASAP!