All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005

1551 Ala Wai Boulevard · (808) 861-5823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1551 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Stunning retreat! 2bed/2 bath/2 parking - great for couple or share.
Do not miss out on this upscale unit. Longterm and month to month.

Behold luxury, Class in Waikiki. Serene ocean, city, park, mountain, sunset views from floor to ceiling windows and open, breezy lanai. Located in the quiet part of Waikiki where traffic is minimal. Great amenities- 24 hr. security, gym, BBQ, park, heated pool and more! Fully furnishes, granite counters, Viking appliances.
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage parking in luxury high rise residence renovated with gorgeous hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Fully furnished and movein ready.
Please contact ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 have any available units?
1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 have?
Some of 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 is pet friendly.
Does 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 offer parking?
Yes, 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 offers parking.
Does 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 have a pool?
Yes, 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 has a pool.
Does 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 have accessible units?
Yes, 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 has accessible units.
Does 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1551 Ala Wai Blvd. #1005?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity