All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
5385 Oakley Commons Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5385 Oakley Commons Blvd

5385 Oakley Commons Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5385 Oakley Commons Boulevard, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location! Minutes to I85 or Union City movie studios, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, well cared for unit, parking at rear of unit, all kitchen appliances are included, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd have any available units?
5385 Oakley Commons Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd have?
Some of 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5385 Oakley Commons Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd does offer parking.
Does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd have a pool?
No, 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College