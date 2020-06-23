Rent Calculator
5385 Oakley Commons Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5385 Oakley Commons Blvd
5385 Oakley Commons Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
5385 Oakley Commons Boulevard, Union City, GA 30291
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location! Minutes to I85 or Union City movie studios, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, well cared for unit, parking at rear of unit, all kitchen appliances are included, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd have any available units?
5385 Oakley Commons Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Union City, GA
.
What amenities does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd have?
Some of 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5385 Oakley Commons Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Union City
.
Does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd does offer parking.
Does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd have a pool?
No, 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5385 Oakley Commons Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
