/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
266 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Union City, GA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
4 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1435 sqft
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
3578 Brookstone Way
3578 Brookstone Way, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1294 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6024 Kahiti Trace
6024 Kahiti Trace, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2136 sqft
KAHITI - TRADITIONAL HOME WITH A FIREPLACE - Attractive traditional Home on a dead end street. Fresh interior Paint, hardwood floors on the main level and new carpet upstairs. Separate living room, dining room and den with a fireplace.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
3597 Brookstone Way
3597 Brookstone Way, Union City, GA
Awesome home that sits in a cul-de-sac! Step into your new home that features an extra large family room, huge kitchen, formal dining room and a small play area or office on the main level. Upstairs are four spacious bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
6179 Ward Road
6179 Ward Road, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1296 sqft
You'll absolutely love this newly renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath ranch style home. This property has new paint, new carpet, new cabinets, and a large fenced yard. Appliances will be provided prior to move in. The application fee is $50 per adult.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
6636 Dorian Drive
6636 Dorian Drive, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4999 Rapahoe Trail
4999 Rapahoe Trl, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1920 sqft
Like New Construction! Only 1 Year Old Rental Home! Beautiful Home offers 3 bedroom/2 1/2 Bath with hardwoods throughout the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1435 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
8 Units Available
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1433 sqft
High-rise community with fantastic views. On-site amenities include a fitness center with group activities, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors offer balconies or a patio.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
96 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6229 Shenfield Lane
6229 Shenfield Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1821 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5655 Valley Loop
5655 Valley Loop, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
2168 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3844 Roses Trail
3844 Roses Trl, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1716 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
340 Wekiva Court
340 Wekiva Court, Fulton County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7897 The Lakes Pt
7897 The Lakes Point, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2840 sqft
7897 The Lakes Pt Fairburn, GA 30213 - Beautiful 3 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths with 1 bonus room (no closet) on the 3rd level. Dining room, study area, walk-in closets, Gourmet kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6895 Brown Drive S
6895 Brown Drive South, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1130 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fairburn. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3670 Leisure Lane
3670 Leisure Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1203 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in College Park. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7539 Waverly Loop
7539 Waverly Loop, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Located off South Fulton Parkway convenient to the Atlanta Airport and Interstate 85 & 285 is The Parks At Cedar Grove. Main level features a LIVING/DINING COMBO.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6300 Ponderosa Ct
6300 Ponderosa Court, Fulton County, GA
Spacious Well-Maintained brick home in College Park area.
1 of 38
Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
5871 Jamerson Drive
5871 Jamerson Drive, Fulton County, GA
Very well maintain home! New flooring. Fresh Paint. Move-In ready. Property is located close to highway and airport. This property features a bedroom on the main. Separate Living and Dining. Large eat in kitchen. Oversized master.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3429 Bench Avenue
3429 Bench Avenue, Fulton County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,834 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 08:06pm
1 Unit Available
5590 Sable Bay Point
5590 Sable Bay Point, Fulton County, GA
APPLY TODAY for a limited time application fees will be credited back with a signed lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2675 Dunmoreland Terrace
2675 Dunmoreland Terrace Southwest, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1125 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** See this charming 4-side brick ranch home with a spacious covered carport and huge leveled backyard. Features a fully equipped open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area.
1 of 16
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
3007 Carriage Ln
3007 Carriage Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1170 sqft
New interior paint and new flooring. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths in nice, quiet, established neighborhood. Large private back yard with nice trees and tranquil view. Very close to Walmart, Kroger and tons of shopping / restaurants.
Similar Pages
Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUnion City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Balcony
Union City Apartments with GarageUnion City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUnion City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA