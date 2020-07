Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system business center conference room e-payments fire pit internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Evergreen Commons in Union City, GA offers spacious apartments in close proximity to downtown Atlanta and less than 10 miles away from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Our one, two and three-bedroom newly renovated apartments boast hardwood-style flooring, open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and are pet-friendly. Steps outside your door, amenities such as a resort-style pool with a sundeck, fitness center, cyber cafe and clubhouse are close by to use at your leisure.