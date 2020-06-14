107 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Union City, GA
What's not to like about an ancient, haunted landmark tinged with tales of ghosts showing up in the middle of the night? The Historic Green Manor in Union City, now a famous restaurant, was once a cotton farm and rumor has it that it has been haunted ever since. Eerie!
In fact, the case of a haunted farm transformed into a prominent restaurant describes Union City perfectly. This town, with a population close to 20,000, is a perfect blend of antiquity and modernity. It has the character of a small town, but is adequately urban due to its close proximity to Atlanta. So when you have city life withdrawal symptoms (if you do), you simply have to drive 15 miles to reach Atlanta. Ghosts aside, seems like a win-win to us. See more
Finding an apartment in Union City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.