Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

107 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Union City, GA

Finding an apartment in Union City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3578 Brookstone Way
3578 Brookstone Way, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1294 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6636 Dorian Drive
6636 Dorian Drive, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
96 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
7 Units Available
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1433 sqft
High-rise community with fantastic views. On-site amenities include a fitness center with group activities, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors offer balconies or a patio.

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 08:06pm
1 Unit Available
5590 Sable Bay Point
5590 Sable Bay Point, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2096 sqft
APPLY TODAY for a limited time application fees will be credited back with a signed lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
3007 Carriage Ln
3007 Carriage Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1170 sqft
New interior paint and new flooring. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths in nice, quiet, established neighborhood. Large private back yard with nice trees and tranquil view. Very close to Walmart, Kroger and tons of shopping / restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Union City
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ben Hill
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,161
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
College Park
1 Unit Available
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Princeton Lakes
8 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,344
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1327 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
College Park
5 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
7 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1320 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:08pm
133 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1454 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
4 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
6 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
College Park
6 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$807
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Princeton Lakes
5 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Princeton Lakes
14 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,204
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1488 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
City Guide for Union City, GA

What's not to like about an ancient, haunted landmark tinged with tales of ghosts showing up in the middle of the night? The Historic Green Manor in Union City, now a famous restaurant, was once a cotton farm and rumor has it that it has been haunted ever since. Eerie!

In fact, the case of a haunted farm transformed into a prominent restaurant describes Union City perfectly. This town, with a population close to 20,000, is a perfect blend of antiquity and modernity. It has the character of a small town, but is adequately urban due to its close proximity to Atlanta. So when you have city life withdrawal symptoms (if you do), you simply have to drive 15 miles to reach Atlanta. Ghosts aside, seems like a win-win to us. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Union City, GA

Finding an apartment in Union City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

