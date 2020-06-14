Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

78 Apartments for rent in Union City, GA with garage

Union City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4999 Rapahoe Trail
4999 Rapahoe Trl, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1920 sqft
Like New Construction! Only 1 Year Old Rental Home! Beautiful Home offers 3 bedroom/2 1/2 Bath with hardwoods throughout the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Union City

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7897 The Lakes Pt
7897 The Lakes Point, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2840 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
7897 The Lakes Pt Fairburn, GA 30213 - Beautiful 3 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths with 1 bonus room (no closet) on the 3rd level. Dining room, study area, walk-in closets, Gourmet kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6895 Brown Drive S
6895 Brown Drive South, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1130 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fairburn. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7539 Waverly Loop
7539 Waverly Loop, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Located off South Fulton Parkway convenient to the Atlanta Airport and Interstate 85 & 285 is The Parks At Cedar Grove. Main level features a LIVING/DINING COMBO.

1 of 7

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3995 Lynfield Ct
3995 Lynfield Court Southwest, Fulton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath in-law suite! This property has it's own separate entrance and one car garage parking. The suite is attached to a main house but is completely private.

1 of 38

Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
5871 Jamerson Drive
5871 Jamerson Drive, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2662 sqft
Very well maintain home! New flooring. Fresh Paint. Move-In ready. Property is located close to highway and airport. This property features a bedroom on the main. Separate Living and Dining. Large eat in kitchen. Oversized master.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3429 Bench Avenue
3429 Bench Avenue, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1834 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,834 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Union City
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ben Hill
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,161
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
133 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1454 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Princeton Lakes
5 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Princeton Lakes
14 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,204
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1488 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
880 Stonehaven Rd SW
880 Stonehaven Drive, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
3072 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Two and a half Bathrooms Single Family House in Atlanta This 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Princeton Lakes
1 Unit Available
3203 Saville Street Sw
3203 Saville Street, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1602 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
320 Valley View Dr
320 Valley View Drive, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
Welcome Home to this Move-In Ready All Electric 3 beds & 2.5 baths 2 Stories Traditional Home just a few blocks from Downtown Fairburn! Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Area. All Appliances Included. Pantry. Laundry Room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
1400 Creel Lane - 1
1400 Creel Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1507 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Princeton Lakes
1 Unit Available
3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW
3063 Eastbrook Terrace, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3076 sqft
Beautiful Home to call HOME!! Wonderful Amenities Bonus items included in rent: lawn care, security monitoring, and laundry equipment, and it comes FULLY FURNISHED! Renter's insurance is required! Non- smokers only! Absolutely beautifully furnished

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Deerwood
1 Unit Available
3719 N Camp Creek Parkway SW
3719 North Camp Creek Parkway Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1162 sqft
Just renovated, available now! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom split level home is now available for rent in Atlanta! This home features a 1 car garage and ample parking space.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Princeton Lakes
1 Unit Available
3045 DAWSON Lane SW
3045 Dawson Lane, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2461 sqft
Gorgeous, clean, and well kept executive style home in the popular Swim/Tennis Princeton Lakes Community. Just off of Camp Creek Parkway, close to shopping and dining located in a cul-de-sac, this 4 bed 2.
City Guide for Union City, GA

What's not to like about an ancient, haunted landmark tinged with tales of ghosts showing up in the middle of the night? The Historic Green Manor in Union City, now a famous restaurant, was once a cotton farm and rumor has it that it has been haunted ever since. Eerie!

In fact, the case of a haunted farm transformed into a prominent restaurant describes Union City perfectly. This town, with a population close to 20,000, is a perfect blend of antiquity and modernity. It has the character of a small town, but is adequately urban due to its close proximity to Atlanta. So when you have city life withdrawal symptoms (if you do), you simply have to drive 15 miles to reach Atlanta. Ghosts aside, seems like a win-win to us. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Union City, GA

Union City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

