78 Apartments for rent in Union City, GA with garage
1 of 22
1 of 48
1 of 25
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 38
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 34
1 of 27
1 of 12
1 of 37
1 of 39
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 35
1 of 26
What's not to like about an ancient, haunted landmark tinged with tales of ghosts showing up in the middle of the night? The Historic Green Manor in Union City, now a famous restaurant, was once a cotton farm and rumor has it that it has been haunted ever since. Eerie!
In fact, the case of a haunted farm transformed into a prominent restaurant describes Union City perfectly. This town, with a population close to 20,000, is a perfect blend of antiquity and modernity. It has the character of a small town, but is adequately urban due to its close proximity to Atlanta. So when you have city life withdrawal symptoms (if you do), you simply have to drive 15 miles to reach Atlanta. Ghosts aside, seems like a win-win to us. See more
Union City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.