/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
75 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Union City, GA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
4 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1151 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
96 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
8 Units Available
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1169 sqft
High-rise community with fantastic views. On-site amenities include a fitness center with group activities, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors offer balconies or a patio.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
4755 Yates Rd
4755 Yates Road, Fulton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Available 07/07/20 2 Bedrooms Apts Near Airport Available Now - Property Id: 98380 Available Immediately. No application fee for AirLine Employees or College Park Housing Participants. Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse apartments available.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6335 Capitol Knoll
6335 Capitol Knoll, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1228 sqft
Cozy 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome located near the airport, tons of shopping, and the interstate. All electric black appliances, living room dining room separate, loft area upstairs, landscaping maintained by HOA. Application fee $50 per adult.
Results within 5 miles of Union City
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
College Park
6 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Ben Hill
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1250 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
College Park
6 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1210 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Princeton Lakes
18 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Ben Hill
7 Units Available
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Princeton Lakes
9 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1219 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
6 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1119 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
4 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1168 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Princeton Lakes
5 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1134 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
6 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1146 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
138 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
3392 Washington Rd
3392 Washington Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
986 sqft
Cozy 2 BR Home Offers Big Style + PET FRIENDLY - Don't be fooled! This sweet 2 bedroom home has been recently rehabbed and will live big for you. It's all ready to go, just move in, add a few plants and life is good.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
3392 Washington Road
3392 Washington Road, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
986 sqft
Don't be fooled! This sweet 2 bedroom home has been recently rehabbed and will live big for you. It's all ready to go, just move in, add a few plants and life is good. Make sure to check out the photos of the kitchen.
Similar Pages
Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUnion City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Balcony
Union City Apartments with GarageUnion City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUnion City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA