166 Apartments for rent in Union City, GA with parking

1 Unit Available
6605 Oak Hill Pass
6605 Oak Hill Pass, Union City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
3000 sqft
6605 Oak Hill Pass Available 08/08/20 - Southwind Subdivision (RLNE4141693)
Results within 1 mile of Union City
85 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
4 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1435 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
2 Units Available
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1433 sqft
High-rise community with fantastic views. On-site amenities include a fitness center with group activities, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors offer balconies or a patio.

1 Unit Available
7897 The Lakes Point
7897 The Lakes Point, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2840 sqft
Beautiful 3 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths with 1 bonus room (no closet) on the 3rd level. Dining room, study area, walk-in closets, Gourmet kitchen.

1 Unit Available
302 Tap Root Ln
302 Tap Root Lane, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1777 sqft
Gorgeous New Rental in sought after Westlake High School District! This place is just like new! Spacious split foyer plan was just repainted, new lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, new flooring, new deck, etc! Welcoming foyer leads upstairs to vaulted

1 Unit Available
3735 Cedar Hurst Way
3735 Cedar Hurst Way, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1274 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in College Park. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 Unit Available
3670 Leisure Lane
3670 Leisure Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
1203 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in College Park. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 Unit Available
6482 St Mark Way
6482 Saint Mark Way, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1628 sqft
Beautifully maintained ranch only 6 years old. 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home offers a large open floor plan. Generous sized eat in kitchen features black appliances, tons of cabinets space & large walk in pantry. Spacious master suite w/walk in closet.

1 Unit Available
5708 Sable Way
5708 Sable Way, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2166 sqft
Please do not Knock or Disturb current occupant. This home is absolutely Fabulous!! Come look and lease this beautifully upgraded home.

1 Unit Available
3995 Lynfield Ct
3995 Lynfield Court Southwest, Fulton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath in-law suite! This property has it's own separate entrance and one car garage parking. The suite is attached to a main house but is completely private.

1 Unit Available
5871 Jamerson Drive
5871 Jamerson Drive, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2662 sqft
Very well maintain home! New flooring. Fresh Paint. Move-In ready. Property is located close to highway and airport. This property features a bedroom on the main. Separate Living and Dining. Large eat in kitchen. Oversized master.

1 Unit Available
3429 Bench Avenue
3429 Bench Avenue, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1834 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,834 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
2675 Dunmoreland Terrace
2675 Dunmoreland Terrace Southwest, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1125 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** See this charming 4-side brick ranch home with a spacious covered carport and huge leveled backyard. Features a fully equipped open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area.

1 Unit Available
3007 Carriage Ln
3007 Carriage Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1170 sqft
New interior paint and new flooring. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths in nice, quiet, established neighborhood. Large private back yard with nice trees and tranquil view. Very close to Walmart, Kroger and tons of shopping / restaurants.

1 Unit Available
5723 Three Lakes Drive
5723 Three Lakes Drive Southwest, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1328 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
5560 Bush Road
5560 Bush Road, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1375 sqft
Easy living in this 3BR 2BA home that features a pretty covered front porch entry and hardwood flooring! All room sizes are comfortable plus the ample driveway is great for off street parking.

1 Unit Available
5505 Longmeadow Lane
5505 Longmeadow Lane Southwest, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1316 sqft
Meandering in the Longmeadow - EASILY THE MOST ATTRACTIVE HOUSE ON THE STREET! This entire 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been recently renovated with fresh paint inside and out, new vanities, new refrigerator, and new stove.

1 Unit Available
7262 Parks Trail
7262 Parks Trail, Fulton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4032 sqft
Walk into this grand two story living room, Coffered ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, inviting kitchen with granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Bedroom on main level with full bath, perfect for an en-law suite.
Results within 5 miles of Union City
9 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,028
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,083
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
10 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
7 Units Available
Princeton Lakes
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
11 Units Available
Ben Hill
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Union City, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Union City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

