2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
46 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Union City, GA
4 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
96 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
7 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1151 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
8 Units Available
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1169 sqft
High-rise community with fantastic views. On-site amenities include a fitness center with group activities, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors offer balconies or a patio.
1 Unit Available
6335 Capitol Knoll
6335 Capitol Knoll, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1228 sqft
Cozy 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome located near the airport, tons of shopping, and the interstate. All electric black appliances, living room dining room separate, loft area upstairs, landscaping maintained by HOA. Application fee $50 per adult.
Results within 5 miles of Union City
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
Princeton Lakes
18 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
College Park
6 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Princeton Lakes
9 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1219 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
6 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1119 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
7 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Ben Hill
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1250 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
4 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1168 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Princeton Lakes
5 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1134 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
6 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1146 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
138 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.
College Park
1 Unit Available
1948 John Calvin Avenue
1948 John Calvin Avenue, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1265 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom renovated 1930's craftsman home in the heart of historic College Park. Steps away from Main Street, local restaurants, parks and MARTA. Three miles to Hartfield-Jackson International Airport.
1 Unit Available
1687 Camden Forrest Way
1687 Camden Forrest Way, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
1687 Camden Forrest Way: Total electric 2 Bedroom (located upstairs) 2.5 Bathroom 2 story home for rent in Riverdale with private backyard. Located 5 miles from Hartsfield Jackson airport. - No Pets Allowed (RLNE1892964)
1 Unit Available
937 Silverwood Drive
937 Silverwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1276 sqft
You will love this 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in quiet community. Convenient Access to 285 and Hwy 85. Great Roommate Floor Plan with ensuite bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Union City
12 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
