/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:58 AM
71 Apartments for rent in Union City, GA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
Contact for Availability
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6605 Oak Hill Pass
6605 Oak Hill Pass, Union City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
3000 sqft
6605 Oak Hill Pass Available 08/08/20 - Southwind Subdivision (RLNE4141693)
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
86 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2565 Picardy Circle N
2565 Picardy Circle North, Fulton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1188 sqft
Don't miss this spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 duplex in quiet and convenient S. Fulton neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Union City
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
103 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Ben Hill
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Ben Hill
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,028
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,083
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,336
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
4 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,141
1250 sqft
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Princeton Lakes
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1488 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Princeton Lakes
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
College Park
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$954
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton Lakes
3282 Victoria Drive
3282 Victoria Park SW, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1850 sqft
Modern Corporate Rental Home Near Atlanta Airport - Make yourself at home in this modern, fully furnished corporate rental with all of the comforts of home! Stylish decor, open floor plan, comfy furniture, and separate office.
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Ben Hill
3003 Deerborne Ct SW
3003 Deerborne Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1470 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome conveniently located near Campcreek Marketplace and Deerwood Elementary. This property features a huge family room, large open kitchen, master suite, and spacious bedrooms. To schedule a viewing visit www.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
1400 Creel Lane - 1
1400 Creel Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1507 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
College Park
1948 John Calvin Avenue
1948 John Calvin Avenue, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1265 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom renovated 1930's craftsman home in the heart of historic College Park. Steps away from Main Street, local restaurants, parks and MARTA. Three miles to Hartfield-Jackson International Airport.
1 of 67
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
515 Westbourne Drive
515 Westbourne Drive, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
5058 sqft
Amazing opportunity minutes from Pinewood Studies, Shopping, Golf and so much more that Sought after Fayette County has to offer!!! COMES FULLY FURNISHED. YES! FURNISHED.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
571 Sandy Creek Rd
571 Sandy Creek Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1456 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walk to Pinewood Studios from your Completely Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Cozy Farmhouse. All Utilities including wifi and cable. Just bring your bags, and you are in. No utilities to bother with, no lawn to cut.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Center Park
3241 Turner Street
3241 Turner St, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
Welcome Home! and be the first to experience living at "Dunlap Point”. Steps from epicenter of dwntwn East Point. Completely renovated energy efficient affordable 2 bdrm/1.5 ba Town-homes! Each come standard w/ new flrirng, SS E.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
College Park
1745 Cambridge Ave
1745 Cambridge Avenue, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Adorable condo for rent with hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bath, washer and dryer available in unit with storage in the basement. Secure shared front and back entrance. One assigned parking space with guest street parking.
Similar Pages
Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUnion City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Balcony
Union City Apartments with GarageUnion City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUnion City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA