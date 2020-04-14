All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated March 19 2019

330 Suwanee Avenue NE

330 Suwanee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

330 Suwanee Avenue, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Elegant 4BR/3.5BT townhome in the heart of award winning Suwanee Town Center. Walk to shopping, restaurants, amphitheater, and park with fountain. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen and breakfast bar upgraded with granite counters, stained cabinets, and SS appliances. Enjoy the great room with fireplace. Relax on the balcony with view to the city. Three large bedrooms and two full baths upstairs with laundry room. Fully finished daylight basement with bedroom, full bath, and 2-car garage. Location, Location... Can't find a better place to enjoy life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Suwanee Avenue NE have any available units?
330 Suwanee Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Suwanee Avenue NE have?
Some of 330 Suwanee Avenue NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Suwanee Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
330 Suwanee Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Suwanee Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 330 Suwanee Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 330 Suwanee Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 330 Suwanee Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 330 Suwanee Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Suwanee Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Suwanee Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 330 Suwanee Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 330 Suwanee Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 330 Suwanee Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Suwanee Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Suwanee Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
