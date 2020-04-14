330 Suwanee Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Elegant 4BR/3.5BT townhome in the heart of award winning Suwanee Town Center. Walk to shopping, restaurants, amphitheater, and park with fountain. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen and breakfast bar upgraded with granite counters, stained cabinets, and SS appliances. Enjoy the great room with fireplace. Relax on the balcony with view to the city. Three large bedrooms and two full baths upstairs with laundry room. Fully finished daylight basement with bedroom, full bath, and 2-car garage. Location, Location... Can't find a better place to enjoy life!