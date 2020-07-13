Apartment List
107 Apartments for rent in Suwanee, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Suwanee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,521
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,096
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1534 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
19 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
25 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
21 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,210
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
746 Village Field Court
746 Village Field Place, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1913 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless appliances, including washer/dryer, refrigerator and gas stove, breakfast bar opens to Family Room with gas electric start fireplace, hardwood floors throughout main floor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3797 Brushy Ridge Way
3797 Brushy Ridge Way, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2420 sqft
Charming renovated house in quiet Suwanee subdivision. New hardwoods downstairs and carpet upstairs, fresh paint, private backyard, large bedrooms, washer and dryer included.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
380 Northaven Avenue
380 Northaven Ave, Suwanee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2125 sqft
Brand new luxury townhouse in a top rated North Gwinnett school district., Hardwood floor on the main level. All new appliances, washer/dryer and 2" window blinds, 5 burner gas cook top, & double wall ovens.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
374 Suwanee Avenue
374 Suwanee Avenue, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2224 sqft
Elegant 3BR/3.5BT townhome in the heart of award winning Suwanee Town Center. Walk to shopping, dining, and park with fountain and amphitheater.
Results within 1 mile of Suwanee
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,277
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
2909 Sterling Drive Northwest
2909 Sterling Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2149 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 87

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3263 Heathchase Lane
3263 Heathchase Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,995
4800 sqft
Immaculate!! home on professionally landscaped lot. Home features upgrades throughout hardwood, granite counters, ceiling fans; recessed lighting; marble tile; crown molding; trey ceilings; upgraded toilets w/bidets; upgraded lighting/railing.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1073 Nightfall Ct
1073 Nightfall Court, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1195 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Low maintenance! Easy living! Beautiful townhome with hardwood floors, quartz countertops, private back patio, 1-car garage, 2 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
319 Creek Manor Way
319 Creek Manor, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1874 sqft
Arbors at Suwanee Terrace offers a tranquil setting in this Suwanee neighborhood. Minutes to Suwanee Town Square! Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
332 Hickory Haven Terrace
332 Hickory Haven Terrace Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,320
2800 sqft
$2320 a month. Lawn care included in the rent price. North Gwinnett School District, guest suite on the main, chef's kitchen overlooking family room, large master suite. Private backyard. Amenity filled community

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
515 Birnamwood Dr
515 Birnamwood Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2901 sqft
This oversized home located in the Edinburgh community is ready for your things! The 5 bedroom 3.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
306 Knelston Oak Dr
306 Knelston Oak Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1696 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 townhome in an UPSCALE gated swim community. Includes all appliances, ref with ice maker, gas stove, dishwasher, laundry upstairs, hardwoods on main level and beige carpet upstairs. The fireplace with gas logs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Crescent Walk Lane
3910 Crescent Walk Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,099
2952 sqft
Hot new listing in sought after North Gwinnett School District, situated on a nice lot with private back yard perfect for entertaining! Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5376 Amberden Hall Drive
5376 Amberden Hall Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Available for move-in 7/1/20. Beautiful well maintained 4 BR plus 5th bonus room/office and 2.5 BA in swim/ tennis(all amenities included) family neighborhood in sought after Suwanee. 2 storey family room with a wall of windows, Hardwood on main.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3645 Postwaite Circle
3645 Postwaite Cir NW, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1615 sqft
This townhouse is nestle on a well established community with nice amenities. Close to shopping, entertainments and restaurants. Sought after Peachtree Ridge/Hull/Parsons school district. Hardwood on the main floor.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3629 Rolling Hill Drive
3629 Rolling Hills Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2986 sqft
Total Renovated traditional two story home in Desirable Suwanee Location. Top Good School,New painting,New hardwood, New Carpet, New tiles in all bathroom, High ceiling family room, Two story foyer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5032 Cypress Point Drive
5032 Cypress Point Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2072 sqft
SOUGHT AFTER NORTH GWINNETT SCHOOLS! READY TO MOVE IN! SWIM/TENNIS/CLUBHOUSE/PLAYGROUND. OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/HARDWOOD ENTIRE MAIN LEVEL. SEPARATE LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM. OVERSIZE 4 BED 2.5 BATH, CUL-DE-SAC LEVEL LOT.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
175 Paris Drive
175 Paris Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2254 sqft
This Lovely home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms in a desirable area of Lawrenceville. Fresh Paint and Flooring. Beautiful tiles throughout the house. Updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
City Guide for Suwanee, GA

"Suwanee Jo, you follow your soul. Nothin' more important than following your soul." (-- Paula Cole, "Suwanee Jo")

No, it's not on the banks of the Suwanee River, made famous in a different song. The small city of Suwanee, Georgia is actually near the Chattahoochee River, which incidentally, is mentioned in song as well. River music aside, Suwanee is a fine small town that was selected in the top ten places to live by "CNN Money Magazine" in 2007. In 2012, "Kiplinger" rated it number three on their 10 Great Cities to Raise Kids list. 

Having trouble with Craigslist Suwanee? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Suwanee, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Suwanee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

