144 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Suwanee, GA
"Suwanee Jo, you follow your soul. Nothin' more important than following your soul." (-- Paula Cole, "Suwanee Jo")
No, it's not on the banks of the Suwanee River, made famous in a different song. The small city of Suwanee, Georgia is actually near the Chattahoochee River, which incidentally, is mentioned in song as well. River music aside, Suwanee is a fine small town that was selected in the top ten places to live by "CNN Money Magazine" in 2007. In 2012, "Kiplinger" rated it number three on their 10 Great Cities to Raise Kids list.
Finding an apartment in Suwanee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible.
Finding an apartment in Suwanee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.