Apartment List
/
GA
/
suwanee
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

237 Apartments for rent in Suwanee, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1534 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
20 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1314 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,250
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3840 Trevi Lane
3840 Trevi Ln, Suwanee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2132 sqft
2020 brand new townhome in heart of Suwanee!! Connected to Suwanee Town Center and walking trail! Beautiful corner unit (extra widows!!) Overlooking private wooded backyard w/creek. Open spacious floor plan featuring beautiful family room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4354 Grove Field Ct
4354 Grove Field Court NW, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Beautiful corner unit Townhome in the heart of Suwanee! This residence offers a finished basement w/ a bedroom & full bath; open eat-in kitchen overlooking spacious living room w/ fireplace; Large master bedroom & bath; private balcony and hardwood

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3675 Via Nuova Lane
3675 Via Nuova Ln, Suwanee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2130 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhome in heart of Suwanee. Fancy restaurants and shops are near. Trails are near. Open activity area just walking distance. End Unit. Fabulous Main level with all hardwood floor. Open Floor Plan.
Results within 1 mile of Suwanee
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1363 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
977 Lansfaire Xing
977 Lansfaire Crossing, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1250 sqft
Available 07/08/20 Spacious 1,250 sq ft. near shopping - Property Id: 297454 Spacious 1,250 sq. Ft basement apartment in the Lansfaire Xing subdivision in Suwanee off Moore Road. Walking distance to Chik-Fil-A and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
332 Hickory Haven Terrace
332 Hickory Haven Terrace Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,320
2800 sqft
$2320 a month. Lawn care included in rent price. North Gwinnett School District, guest suite on the main, chef's kitchen overlooking family room, large master suite. Level and spacious backyard. Amenity filled community

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
515 Birnamwood Drive
515 Birnamwood Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2901 sqft
This oversized home located in the Edinburgh community is ready for your things! The 5 bedroom 3.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
306 Knelston Oak Dr
306 Knelston Oak Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1696 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 townhome in an UPSCALE gated swim community. Includes all appliances, ref with ice maker, gas stove, dishwasher, laundry upstairs, hardwoods on main level and beige carpet upstairs. The fireplace with gas logs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5376 Amberden Hall Dr
5376 Amberden Hall Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Available for move-in 7/1/20. Beautiful well maintained 4 BR plus 5th bonus room/office and 2.5 BA in swim/ tennis(all amenities included) family neighborhood in sought after Suwanee. 2 storey family room with a wall of windows, Hardwood on main.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3615 Hickory Branch Trail
3615 Hickory Branch Trail, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3700 sqft
Remodeled Hardwood floors entire house. Beautiful 3 sided brick home with 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths with double Decks. Oversized family room with vaulted ceiling and a fireplace with a wall of windows overlooking the wooded backyard with a creek.

1 of 22

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4828 Sunview Ct
4828 Sunview Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,795
3004 sqft
Multi-generational, four level home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Sunset Heights, a prime Suwanee location! Recently renovated and ready for move in, this home has room to grow.
Results within 5 miles of Suwanee
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
53 Units Available
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway, Duluth, GA
Studio
$1,250
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1034 sqft
This beautiful community offers a package concierge, gated access and a fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Duluth Plaza Shopping Center and Bunten Road Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1599 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
John's Creek Walk
21 Units Available
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
49 Units Available
The James at Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1510 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-85 and Highway 316 in Lawrenceville, GA. Gourmet kitchens, designer counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Saltwater pool, parking, coffee bar, daily continental breakfast. Walk to Gwinnett Technical College.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
18 Units Available
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1463 sqft
Beautiful apartments that offer balconies, patios and fireplaces. Pet friendly with a playground, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments are located in the Gwinnett School District with easy access to 23 and 317.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Suwanee, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Suwanee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Suwanee 1 BedroomsSuwanee 2 BedroomsSuwanee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuwanee 3 BedroomsSuwanee Accessible ApartmentsSuwanee Apartments under $1,100Suwanee Apartments under $1,300
Suwanee Apartments under $1,400Suwanee Apartments under $1,600Suwanee Apartments with BalconySuwanee Apartments with GarageSuwanee Apartments with GymSuwanee Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Suwanee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSuwanee Apartments with ParkingSuwanee Apartments with PoolSuwanee Apartments with Washer-DryerSuwanee Dog Friendly ApartmentsSuwanee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GA
Milton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University