Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM

136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Suwanee, GA

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1534 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
20 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1314 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3840 Trevi Lane
3840 Trevi Ln, Suwanee, GA
2020 brand new townhome in heart of Suwanee!! Connected to Suwanee Town Center and walking trail! Beautiful corner unit (extra widows!!) Overlooking private wooded backyard w/creek. Open spacious floor plan featuring beautiful family room.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4354 Grove Field Ct
4354 Grove Field Court NW, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Beautiful corner unit Townhome in the heart of Suwanee! This residence offers a finished basement w/ a bedroom & full bath; open eat-in kitchen overlooking spacious living room w/ fireplace; Large master bedroom & bath; private balcony and hardwood

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3675 Via Nuova Lane
3675 Via Nuova Ln, Suwanee, GA
Brand New Luxury Townhome in heart of Suwanee. Fancy restaurants and shops are near. Trails are near. Open activity area just walking distance. End Unit. Fabulous Main level with all hardwood floor. Open Floor Plan.

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
161 Northaven Ave
161 Northaven Ave, Suwanee, GA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 161 Northaven Ave in Suwanee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Suwanee
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1363 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2909 Sterling Drive Northwest
2909 Sterling Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
332 Hickory Haven Terrace
332 Hickory Haven Terrace Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
$2320 a month. Lawn care included in rent price. North Gwinnett School District, guest suite on the main, chef's kitchen overlooking family room, large master suite. Level and spacious backyard. Amenity filled community

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2795 White Blossom Lane
2795 White Blossom Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2031 sqft
Beautiful 3b2.5b house located in Collins Hill High school district. Kitchen with granite countertop, lots of cabinets and island. Formal living room and formal dining room. Hardwood/vinyl plank/tile floor throughout first floor.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5166 Wellisford Court
5166 Wellisford Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
Bright Kitchen offers breakfast Area, Island, Walk-in Pantry w/ View of Family Room, Spacious Master Suite w/ Double Vanity & Soaking Tub, featuring walk in closet & separate garden tub and shower.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
384 Ambrose Creek Drive
384 Ambrose Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
Brick Front Beauty in Highly Desireable Vanderbilt Suddivision. Walking distance to N. Gwinnett High School. Hardwoods throughout Main Level, Granite in Kitchen, Stone Backsplash, Newer Oven/Cooktop, Fresh paint & carpet.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
515 Birnamwood Drive
515 Birnamwood Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
This oversized home located in the Edinburgh community is ready for your things! The 5 bedroom 3.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
306 Knelston Oak Dr
306 Knelston Oak Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1696 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 townhome in an UPSCALE gated swim community. Includes all appliances, ref with ice maker, gas stove, dishwasher, laundry upstairs, hardwoods on main level and beige carpet upstairs. The fireplace with gas logs.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1800 Riverglen Drive
1800 Riverglen Circle Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
A WONDERFULLY MAINTAINED HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC LOT. A TENNIS AND SWIM COMMUNITY LOCATED CONVENIENTLY OFF OF PEACHTREE INDUSTRICAL ROAD. AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SPACIOUS ROOMS. RENOVATED MASTER BATH WITH TILES AND FRAMELESS SHOWER DOOR.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Crescent Walk Lane
3910 Crescent Walk Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
Hot new listing in sought after North Gwinnett School District, situated on a nice lot with private back yard perfect for entertaining! Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5376 Amberden Hall Dr
5376 Amberden Hall Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
Available for move-in 7/1/20. Beautiful well maintained 4 BR plus 5th bonus room/office and 2.5 BA in swim/ tennis(all amenities included) family neighborhood in sought after Suwanee. 2 storey family room with a wall of windows, Hardwood on main.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3615 Hickory Branch Trail
3615 Hickory Branch Trail, Gwinnett County, GA
Remodeled Hardwood floors entire house. Beautiful 3 sided brick home with 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths with double Decks. Oversized family room with vaulted ceiling and a fireplace with a wall of windows overlooking the wooded backyard with a creek.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
657 Arbour Way
657 Arbour Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1545 sqft
Awesome Ranch, close to shopping and I85 access. Open floor plan. Ceramic tile and new carpet installed. Freshly painted. Move-in ready by June 1, 2020. Soaring vaulted ceiling in family room with fireplace. Separate formal dining room.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
358 Creek Manor Way
358 Creek Manor, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1924 sqft
Amazing end unit in best school cluster. North Gwinnett sought after schools. Fresh hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Kitchen has stained cabinets, with lots of space, SS appliances, breakfast bar overlooking great room.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
780 Treadstone Court
780 Treadstone Court, Johns Creek, GA
Perfect location on quiet cul-de-sac in rear of neighborhood! Large, level and fenced grass backyard with view to natural woodlands. Walk to swim/tennis amenities. Master on main suite features large walk-in closet. Laundry & powder room on main.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2769 Gower Way
2769 Gower Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1696 sqft
Charming townhome in gated community. Family room with hardwood floor. Kitchen features granite countertops, new refrigerator, walk in pantry and access to outdoor patio. Master suite with trey ceiling and walk in closet. Conveniently located.

June 2020 Suwanee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Suwanee Rent Report. Suwanee rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suwanee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Suwanee rents decline sharply over the past month

Suwanee rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Suwanee stand at $1,607 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,857 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Suwanee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Suwanee over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Suwanee

    As rents have fallen significantly in Suwanee, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Suwanee is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Suwanee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,857 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% decline in Suwanee.
    • While rents in Suwanee fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Suwanee than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Suwanee is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

