Landmark at Grand Oasis

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center conference room car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool garage online portal package receiving tennis court trash valet

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*If you are looking for luxury apartments in Suwanee, look no further than Grand Oasis. We are proud to be among the best apartment communities around, and we know we owe that acclaim to our fine residents. That's why we do all we can to offer all our residents need and much, much more. These apartments near Johns Creek, Georgia offer seven different thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom floorplans, all of which have great amenities such as large, walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private patios or balconies. At this pet-friendly apartment community, enjoy your time at home with a fitness center, nature walking trail, two refreshing pools, and a resident lounge all within steps of your front door. Call today!