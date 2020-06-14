Apartment List
/
GA
/
suwanee
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM

84 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Suwanee, GA

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
777 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
909 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
23 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
745 sqft
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
33 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
828 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
918 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
21 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
740 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Results within 1 mile of Suwanee
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
801 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
977 Lansfaire Xing
977 Lansfaire Crossing, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1250 sqft
Available 07/08/20 Spacious 1,250 sq ft. near shopping - Property Id: 297454 Spacious 1,250 sq. Ft basement apartment in the Lansfaire Xing subdivision in Suwanee off Moore Road. Walking distance to Chik-Fil-A and shopping.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
850 Riverdance Dr NW
850 Riverdance Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
2093 sqft
Available 06/15/20 1 bedroom in a shared Townhouse - Property Id: 277731 Rooms are rented individually. No deposit, no lease, just month to month. Rent Includes all furniture and all utilities. Common areas are available to all.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3022 WILDWOOD ROAD
3022 Wildwood Road, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT IN A SHARED HOME - Property Id: 140797 I have an awesome 5 bedroom home in Suwanee. I rent out rooms individually and the rest of the house is shared by all of the tenants. I have 1 bedroom for rent.
Results within 5 miles of Suwanee
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
874 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
John's Creek Walk
20 Units Available
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
817 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
49 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,022
782 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
800 sqft
The Heights Old Peachtree Apartments in Suwanee, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Old Town Suwanee and Sugarloaf Market Place.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
31 Units Available
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
854 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer refined living with hardwood floors, high ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Featuring resort style pools, tennis courts and complimentary Wi-Fi. Attached, as well as detached garages, are available. They also include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
25 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
739 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
53 Units Available
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
848 sqft
This beautiful community offers a package concierge, gated access and a fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Duluth Plaza Shopping Center and Bunten Road Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
30 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
760 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
774 sqft
Easy access to I-85. Green-certified apartment community boasting amenities like a fully-equipped fitness and cardio center, swimming pool with tiered waterfall, and lighted tennis courts. Garage car parking and 24-hour laundry also available.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$957
792 sqft
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
878 sqft
Peaceful apartment community located just off Sugarloaf Parkway. Units feature hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. On-site BBQ/grill, dog park, pool, tennis court and playground. Parking available for residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
789 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community includes tennis court, athletic club and social lounge.

June 2020 Suwanee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Suwanee Rent Report. Suwanee rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suwanee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Suwanee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Suwanee Rent Report. Suwanee rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suwanee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Suwanee rents decline sharply over the past month

Suwanee rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Suwanee stand at $1,607 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,857 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Suwanee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Suwanee over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Suwanee

    As rents have fallen significantly in Suwanee, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Suwanee is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Suwanee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,857 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% decline in Suwanee.
    • While rents in Suwanee fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Suwanee than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Suwanee is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Suwanee 1 BedroomsSuwanee 2 BedroomsSuwanee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuwanee 3 BedroomsSuwanee Accessible ApartmentsSuwanee Apartments under $1,100Suwanee Apartments under $1,300
    Suwanee Apartments under $1,400Suwanee Apartments under $1,600Suwanee Apartments with BalconySuwanee Apartments with GarageSuwanee Apartments with GymSuwanee Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Suwanee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSuwanee Apartments with ParkingSuwanee Apartments with PoolSuwanee Apartments with Washer-DryerSuwanee Dog Friendly ApartmentsSuwanee Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
    Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GA
    Milton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
    Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
    Life University