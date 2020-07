Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator granite counters oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room dog grooming area dog park internet cafe

We welcome you home to Artisan Station Apartments in Suwanee, GA. Our community features spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with a washer and dryer in each apartment home. Relax with a cup of coffee in our clubhouse or pull up a lounge chair at our resort-style pool and poolside lounge. Artisan Station's pet-friendly apartment homes are zoned to Gwinnett County Public Schools which includes Burnette Elementary, Hull Middle School and the highly-rated Peachtree Ridge High School.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual or social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in the gallery on our website. Contact us today to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.