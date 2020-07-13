AL
105 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Suwanee, GA

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,521
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,096
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1534 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
15 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
21 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,210
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
25 Units Available
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1401 sqft
Easy access to I-85. Green-certified apartment community boasting amenities like a fully-equipped fitness and cardio center, swimming pool with tiered waterfall, and lighted tennis courts. Garage car parking and 24-hour laundry also available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1173 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer refined living with hardwood floors, high ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Featuring resort style pools, tennis courts and complimentary Wi-Fi. Attached, as well as detached garages, are available. They also include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
40 Units Available
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1523 sqft
Modern apartments that offer easy access to downtown Atlanta. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community has a playground, swimming pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
26 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,086
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,262
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1599 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
John's Creek Walk
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
57 Units Available
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway, Duluth, GA
Studio
$1,338
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,251
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1034 sqft
This beautiful community offers a package concierge, gated access and a fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Duluth Plaza Shopping Center and Bunten Road Park.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
17 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
13 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1366 sqft
Just off Route 316. Modern interiors with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of amenities including 24-hour gym, grill area, bocce court, and pool. Yoga and internet cafe available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1516 sqft
This modern community is near Stone Mountain State Park and Georgia Gwinnett College. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, and modern appliances. On-site billiards and cardio studio.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
36 Units Available
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1402 sqft
Located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Community offers saltwater pool, storage areas and car charging stations. Units feature vinyl wood plank flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
52 Units Available
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1510 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-85 and Highway 316 in Lawrenceville, GA. Gourmet kitchens, designer counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Saltwater pool, parking, coffee bar, daily continental breakfast. Walk to Gwinnett Technical College.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
31 Units Available
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
64 Units Available
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1396 sqft
Begin your next adventure at Alta Sugarloaf! Opening in 2020, embrace the opportunity to thrive in our brand-new, luxury apartment community in Lawrenceville, GA.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1473 sqft
Top-rated apartment community with pool, hot tub, fitness center and fireside lounge. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. On-grounds bocce ball, tennis and volleyball courts.
July 2020 Suwanee Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Suwanee Rent Report. Suwanee rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suwanee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Suwanee rents increased significantly over the past month

Suwanee rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, but have decreased significantly by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Suwanee stand at $1,615 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,865 for a two-bedroom. Suwanee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Suwanee over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Suwanee

    As rents have fallen significantly in Suwanee, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Suwanee is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Suwanee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,865 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Suwanee fell significantly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Suwanee than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $782, where Suwanee is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
