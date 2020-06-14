Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

214 Apartments for rent in Suwanee, GA with garage

Suwanee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,250
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1534 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
21 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1314 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3840 Trevi Lane
3840 Trevi Ln, Suwanee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2132 sqft
2020 brand new townhome in heart of Suwanee!! Connected to Suwanee Town Center and walking trail! Beautiful corner unit (extra widows!!) Overlooking private wooded backyard w/creek. Open spacious floor plan featuring beautiful family room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4354 Grove Field Ct
4354 Grove Field Court NW, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Beautiful corner unit Townhome in the heart of Suwanee! This residence offers a finished basement w/ a bedroom & full bath; open eat-in kitchen overlooking spacious living room w/ fireplace; Large master bedroom & bath; private balcony and hardwood

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3675 Via Nuova Lane
3675 Via Nuova Ln, Suwanee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2130 sqft
Brand New Luxury Townhome in heart of Suwanee. Fancy restaurants and shops are near. Trails are near. Open activity area just walking distance. End Unit. Fabulous Main level with all hardwood floor. Open Floor Plan.
Apartments within 1 mile of Suwanee

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3020 Northcliff Drive
3020 Northcliff Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1864 sqft
3020 Northcliff Drive Available 06/22/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom2 Bath in Suwanee - Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom2 Bath, Split Bedroom Plan Kitchen Appliances Included 2 Story Vaulted Living Room & Entrance Sought-After Neighborhood, Right off of

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
332 Hickory Haven Terrace
332 Hickory Haven Terrace Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,320
2800 sqft
$2320 a month. Lawn care included in rent price. North Gwinnett School District, guest suite on the main, chef's kitchen overlooking family room, large master suite. Level and spacious backyard. Amenity filled community

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2795 White Blossom Lane
2795 White Blossom Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2031 sqft
Beautiful 3b2.5b house located in Collins Hill High school district. Kitchen with granite countertop, lots of cabinets and island. Formal living room and formal dining room. Hardwood/vinyl plank/tile floor throughout first floor.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
306 Knelston Oak Dr
306 Knelston Oak Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1696 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 townhome in an UPSCALE gated swim community. Includes all appliances, ref with ice maker, gas stove, dishwasher, laundry upstairs, hardwoods on main level and beige carpet upstairs. The fireplace with gas logs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
657 Arbour Way
657 Arbour Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1545 sqft
Awesome Ranch, close to shopping and I85 access. Open floor plan. Ceramic tile and new carpet installed. Freshly painted. Move-in ready by June 1, 2020. Soaring vaulted ceiling in family room with fireplace. Separate formal dining room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
780 Treadstone Court
780 Treadstone Court, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2199 sqft
Perfect location on quiet cul-de-sac in rear of neighborhood! Large, level and fenced grass backyard with view to natural woodlands. Walk to swim/tennis amenities. Master on main suite features large walk-in closet. Laundry & powder room on main.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3645 Postwaite Circle
3645 Postwaite Cir NW, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1615 sqft
This townhouse is nestle on a well established community with nice amenities. Close to shopping, entertainments and restaurants. Sought after Peachtree Ridge/Hull/Parsons school district. Hardwood on the main floor.
Apartments within 5 miles of Suwanee
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
53 Units Available
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway, Duluth, GA
Studio
$1,250
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1034 sqft
This beautiful community offers a package concierge, gated access and a fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Duluth Plaza Shopping Center and Bunten Road Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
30 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1599 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
John's Creek Walk
20 Units Available
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
49 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,022
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1401 sqft
Easy access to I-85. Green-certified apartment community boasting amenities like a fully-equipped fitness and cardio center, swimming pool with tiered waterfall, and lighted tennis courts. Garage car parking and 24-hour laundry also available.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$957
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1458 sqft
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
City Guide for Suwanee, GA

"Suwanee Jo, you follow your soul. Nothin' more important than following your soul." (-- Paula Cole, "Suwanee Jo")

No, it's not on the banks of the Suwanee River, made famous in a different song. The small city of Suwanee, Georgia is actually near the Chattahoochee River, which incidentally, is mentioned in song as well. River music aside, Suwanee is a fine small town that was selected in the top ten places to live by "CNN Money Magazine" in 2007. In 2012, "Kiplinger" rated it number three on their 10 Great Cities to Raise Kids list. 

Having trouble with Craigslist Suwanee? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Suwanee, GA

Suwanee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

