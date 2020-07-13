Apartment List
180 Apartments for rent in Suwanee, GA with pool

11 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,521
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
15 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,096
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1534 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
18 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
25 Units Available
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a community with a saltwater pool and modern coffee lounge. Spend your weekend at the poolside grill. All units have stainless steel appliances and boast kitchen islands with granite counters. Near I-85.
21 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,210
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.

1 Unit Available
746 Village Field Court
746 Village Field Place, Suwanee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1913 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless appliances, including washer/dryer, refrigerator and gas stove, breakfast bar opens to Family Room with gas electric start fireplace, hardwood floors throughout main floor.
Results within 1 mile of Suwanee
6 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,277
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.

1 Unit Available
2909 Sterling Drive Northwest
2909 Sterling Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2149 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
4360 Riverglen Cir
4360 Riverglen Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3076 sqft
This is an unbelievable home. I won't be able to list them all. Here, you have a home that is an open floor; with hard wood floors throughout the main level. A screen in porch is off the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
306 Knelston Oak Dr
306 Knelston Oak Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1696 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 townhome in an UPSCALE gated swim community. Includes all appliances, ref with ice maker, gas stove, dishwasher, laundry upstairs, hardwoods on main level and beige carpet upstairs. The fireplace with gas logs.

1 Unit Available
5376 Amberden Hall Drive
5376 Amberden Hall Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Available for move-in 7/1/20. Beautiful well maintained 4 BR plus 5th bonus room/office and 2.5 BA in swim/ tennis(all amenities included) family neighborhood in sought after Suwanee. 2 storey family room with a wall of windows, Hardwood on main.

1 Unit Available
5032 Cypress Point Drive
5032 Cypress Point Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2072 sqft
SOUGHT AFTER NORTH GWINNETT SCHOOLS! READY TO MOVE IN! SWIM/TENNIS/CLUBHOUSE/PLAYGROUND. OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/HARDWOOD ENTIRE MAIN LEVEL. SEPARATE LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM. OVERSIZE 4 BED 2.5 BATH, CUL-DE-SAC LEVEL LOT.
Results within 5 miles of Suwanee
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,262
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1599 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
12 Units Available
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1463 sqft
Beautiful apartments that offer balconies, patios and fireplaces. Pet friendly with a playground, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments are located in the Gwinnett School District with easy access to 23 and 317.
17 Units Available
John's Creek Walk
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
57 Units Available
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway, Duluth, GA
Studio
$1,338
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,251
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1034 sqft
This beautiful community offers a package concierge, gated access and a fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Duluth Plaza Shopping Center and Bunten Road Park.
57 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
9 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
18 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
8 Units Available
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community includes tennis court, athletic club and social lounge.
13 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
25 Units Available
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1401 sqft
Easy access to I-85. Green-certified apartment community boasting amenities like a fully-equipped fitness and cardio center, swimming pool with tiered waterfall, and lighted tennis courts. Garage car parking and 24-hour laundry also available.
26 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.

July 2020 Suwanee Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Suwanee Rent Report. Suwanee rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Suwanee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Suwanee rents increased significantly over the past month

Suwanee rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, but have decreased significantly by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Suwanee stand at $1,615 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,865 for a two-bedroom. Suwanee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Suwanee over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Suwanee

    As rents have fallen significantly in Suwanee, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Suwanee is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Suwanee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,865 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Suwanee fell significantly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Suwanee than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $782, where Suwanee is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

