All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 705 Brentwood Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
705 Brentwood Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

705 Brentwood Parkway

705 Brentwood Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

705 Brentwood Parkway, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Brentwood Park Whitker

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,000 sf home is located in Stockbridge, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Brentwood Parkway have any available units?
705 Brentwood Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 705 Brentwood Parkway have?
Some of 705 Brentwood Parkway's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Brentwood Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
705 Brentwood Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Brentwood Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Brentwood Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 705 Brentwood Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 705 Brentwood Parkway does offer parking.
Does 705 Brentwood Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Brentwood Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Brentwood Parkway have a pool?
No, 705 Brentwood Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 705 Brentwood Parkway have accessible units?
No, 705 Brentwood Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Brentwood Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Brentwood Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Brentwood Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Brentwood Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College