905 Church Street SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Must-see renovation near the Smyrna Market Village! Updated kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry, granite counters, & SS appliances. Refinished hardwoods extend throughout the home with plenty of natural light. Oversized master suite with walk-in closet, double vanities, and large shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms & newly renovated shared bathroom with clawfoot tub. Large mudroom with built in cabinetry, laundry, and additional room for storage. The flat & fenced-in backyard has new deck and huge barn - perfect for entertaining. Wonderful location! Lease/purchase option.