Smyrna, GA
905 Church Street SE
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

905 Church Street SE

905 Church Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

905 Church Street Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must-see renovation near the Smyrna Market Village! Updated kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry, granite counters, & SS appliances. Refinished hardwoods extend throughout the home with plenty of natural light. Oversized master suite with walk-in closet, double vanities, and large shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms & newly renovated shared bathroom with clawfoot tub. Large mudroom with built in cabinetry, laundry, and additional room for storage. The flat & fenced-in backyard has new deck and huge barn - perfect for entertaining. Wonderful location! Lease/purchase option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Church Street SE have any available units?
905 Church Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Church Street SE have?
Some of 905 Church Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Church Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
905 Church Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Church Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 905 Church Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 905 Church Street SE offer parking?
No, 905 Church Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 905 Church Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Church Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Church Street SE have a pool?
No, 905 Church Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 905 Church Street SE have accessible units?
No, 905 Church Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Church Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Church Street SE has units with dishwashers.
