88 Fair Haven Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool tennis court fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Spacious two bedroom condo in prime location near I-75, Suntrust Park, the Battery, restaurants, and shopping. Condo features an open concept kitchen & Dining Room has a beautiful fireplace with gas starter. Master bedroom has a sitting area. Good sized secondary bedroom with large closet, second bath just outside door. Enclosed Sun room and access to storage closet. Great roommate plan. Washer and dryer is included. Great amenities including tennis courts and swimming pool. Beautiful scenery with great landscape up-keeping!