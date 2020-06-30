All apartments in Smyrna
Smyrna, GA
88 Fair Haven Way
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

88 Fair Haven Way

88 Fair Haven Way SE · No Longer Available
Location

88 Fair Haven Way SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Spacious two bedroom condo in prime location near I-75, Suntrust Park, the Battery, restaurants, and shopping. Condo features an open concept kitchen & Dining Room has a beautiful fireplace with gas starter. Master bedroom has a sitting area. Good sized secondary bedroom with large closet, second bath just outside door. Enclosed Sun room and access to storage closet. Great roommate plan. Washer and dryer is included. Great amenities including tennis courts and swimming pool. Beautiful scenery with great landscape up-keeping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Fair Haven Way have any available units?
88 Fair Haven Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Fair Haven Way have?
Some of 88 Fair Haven Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Fair Haven Way currently offering any rent specials?
88 Fair Haven Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Fair Haven Way pet-friendly?
No, 88 Fair Haven Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 88 Fair Haven Way offer parking?
No, 88 Fair Haven Way does not offer parking.
Does 88 Fair Haven Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Fair Haven Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Fair Haven Way have a pool?
Yes, 88 Fair Haven Way has a pool.
Does 88 Fair Haven Way have accessible units?
No, 88 Fair Haven Way does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Fair Haven Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Fair Haven Way has units with dishwashers.

