Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** Available for early June move-in, no earlier. Lovely all brick ranch just steps to Smyrna Market Village and Belmont! Very quiet neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout. Ceramic baths. Private FENCED backyard. Separate Dining Room, Living Room and additional Family Room. 1-car attached carport. 1 year lease minimum. Pet negotiable with Landlord Approval and additional Pet Deposit. No Smokers.