72 Fair Haven Way SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65f3206079 ---- WELCOME TO THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER, CENTRALLY LOCATED CONDO IN SMYRNA! Condo located in the Hillsdale swim/tennis community. Conveniently located near the Battery, SunTrust Stadium and other local shopping centers. Perfect home for the busy professional! Water/sewer, trash is included in the HOA! Recently rehabbed condo features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout...no carpet, granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to the pool, open concept!! Way too many features to list! HOA has breed/size restrictions for all pets. Looking for a JULY or earlier move in!! MUST SEE!! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT CONFIRMING VIA TEXT, STEPHANIE 770-431-4633