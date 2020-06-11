All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 72 Fair Haven Way SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
72 Fair Haven Way SE
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

72 Fair Haven Way SE

72 Fair Haven Way SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

72 Fair Haven Way SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65f3206079 ---- WELCOME TO THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER, CENTRALLY LOCATED CONDO IN SMYRNA! Condo located in the Hillsdale swim/tennis community. Conveniently located near the Battery, SunTrust Stadium and other local shopping centers. Perfect home for the busy professional! Water/sewer, trash is included in the HOA! Recently rehabbed condo features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout...no carpet, granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to the pool, open concept!! Way too many features to list! HOA has breed/size restrictions for all pets. Looking for a JULY or earlier move in!! MUST SEE!! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT CONFIRMING VIA TEXT, STEPHANIE 770-431-4633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Fair Haven Way SE have any available units?
72 Fair Haven Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 Fair Haven Way SE have?
Some of 72 Fair Haven Way SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Fair Haven Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
72 Fair Haven Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Fair Haven Way SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 Fair Haven Way SE is pet friendly.
Does 72 Fair Haven Way SE offer parking?
No, 72 Fair Haven Way SE does not offer parking.
Does 72 Fair Haven Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Fair Haven Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Fair Haven Way SE have a pool?
Yes, 72 Fair Haven Way SE has a pool.
Does 72 Fair Haven Way SE have accessible units?
No, 72 Fair Haven Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Fair Haven Way SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Fair Haven Way SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College