Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Immaculate ranch for lease in the heart of Smyrna, close to the Market Village and the new Belmont Hills shopping center. Plenty of good shopping and restaurants. Home features 3bdrm/1bath, hardwood floors throughout, nice deck for entertaining and fenced back yard, very clean and well maintained home. Won't last long!