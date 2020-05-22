Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly dog park pool pool table media room tennis court

6237 Sawtooth Oak Ct SE Available 03/08/20 Immaculate 3 bedroom townhouse in Mableton, GA. - Beautiful 3BR/3.5BA Townhome in Mableton GA. Open floor plan with shining hardwoods and wall to wall carpets. Master bedroom has double vanity, garden tub and stand alone shower with huge walk-in closet. Media room on the lower level. (pool table optional) Open plan kitchen with tons of cabinet space, electric stove and view to the living room. Factory installed gas fireplace with "light switch" starter. Washer and dryer to stay. Large deck with view of the neighborhood pool and a short walk to the tennis court, dog park and nearby soccer fields. Situated on the Smyrna border with easy access to South Cobb Drive and I-285.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5437137)