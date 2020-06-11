All apartments in Smyrna
6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE

6235 Sawtooth Oak Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6235 Sawtooth Oak Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30126

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious Like New Townhome - Property Id: 145510

This is a beautiful 3-story townhouse located just 9 miles outside of dwtwn Atl. in the City of Smyrna. Master planned community with a pool, tennis, clubhse & gym. Home's finishes are in like-new condition, less than two years old. The main floor is bright, offering plenty of sunlight with a large & open floor plan. This same level has gorgeous wood floors with a double-sided fireplace separating an oversized dining room/gourmet kitchen w/ a bkfast bar and living room w/ half bath. The upper, 3rd floor has dual master suites complete with vaulted ceiling bedrooms, oversized bathrooms with double vanities, soaking tubs, stand up showers and large walk-in closets with customizable shelving. The lower/ground level has a 2-car garage, storage w/ a comfortable bonus/living room, 3rd bedroom/office space and another full-sized bathroom. The residence is conveniently located to access all major highways, shopping, recreational outlets/parks & dining options. Make this your home today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145510p
Property Id 145510

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5088205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE have any available units?
6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE have?
Some of 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE currently offering any rent specials?
6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE pet-friendly?
No, 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE offer parking?
Yes, 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE offers parking.
Does 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE have a pool?
Yes, 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE has a pool.
Does 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE have accessible units?
No, 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE has units with dishwashers.
