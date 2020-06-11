6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE

Amenities
Spacious Like New Townhome - Property Id: 145510
This is a beautiful 3-story townhouse located just 9 miles outside of dwtwn Atl. in the City of Smyrna. Master planned community with a pool, tennis, clubhse & gym. Home's finishes are in like-new condition, less than two years old. The main floor is bright, offering plenty of sunlight with a large & open floor plan. This same level has gorgeous wood floors with a double-sided fireplace separating an oversized dining room/gourmet kitchen w/ a bkfast bar and living room w/ half bath. The upper, 3rd floor has dual master suites complete with vaulted ceiling bedrooms, oversized bathrooms with double vanities, soaking tubs, stand up showers and large walk-in closets with customizable shelving. The lower/ground level has a 2-car garage, storage w/ a comfortable bonus/living room, 3rd bedroom/office space and another full-sized bathroom. The residence is conveniently located to access all major highways, shopping, recreational outlets/parks & dining options. Make this your home today!
No Pets Allowed
