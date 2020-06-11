6235 Sawtooth Oak Ct, SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious Like New Townhome - Property Id: 145510



This is a beautiful 3-story townhouse located just 9 miles outside of dwtwn Atl. in the City of Smyrna. Master planned community with a pool, tennis, clubhse & gym. Home's finishes are in like-new condition, less than two years old. The main floor is bright, offering plenty of sunlight with a large & open floor plan. This same level has gorgeous wood floors with a double-sided fireplace separating an oversized dining room/gourmet kitchen w/ a bkfast bar and living room w/ half bath. The upper, 3rd floor has dual master suites complete with vaulted ceiling bedrooms, oversized bathrooms with double vanities, soaking tubs, stand up showers and large walk-in closets with customizable shelving. The lower/ground level has a 2-car garage, storage w/ a comfortable bonus/living room, 3rd bedroom/office space and another full-sized bathroom. The residence is conveniently located to access all major highways, shopping, recreational outlets/parks & dining options. Make this your home today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145510p

Property Id 145510



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5088205)