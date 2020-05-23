All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

58 Arbor End

58 Arbor End SE · No Longer Available
Location

58 Arbor End SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful -completely renovated condo in fantastic Smyrna! Minutes to everything. This is a beautiful swim/tennis community. Look at these photos. You will love your new home. New flooring, fresh paint, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Need a Washer/Dryer we have you covered. Bright and sunny with gorgeous flooring throughout. Living room features a fireplace. Love to entertain? You will feel right at home with a glass enclosed back porch very private. Plenty of parking, end unit on second floor! Don't miss that water and trash are included. This is a Swim/Tennis community with a great clubhouse and pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Arbor End have any available units?
58 Arbor End doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 Arbor End have?
Some of 58 Arbor End's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Arbor End currently offering any rent specials?
58 Arbor End is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Arbor End pet-friendly?
No, 58 Arbor End is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 58 Arbor End offer parking?
Yes, 58 Arbor End offers parking.
Does 58 Arbor End have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Arbor End offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Arbor End have a pool?
Yes, 58 Arbor End has a pool.
Does 58 Arbor End have accessible units?
No, 58 Arbor End does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Arbor End have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Arbor End has units with dishwashers.
