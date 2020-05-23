58 Arbor End

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Beautiful -completely renovated condo in fantastic Smyrna! Minutes to everything. This is a beautiful swim/tennis community. Look at these photos. You will love your new home. New flooring, fresh paint, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Need a Washer/Dryer we have you covered. Bright and sunny with gorgeous flooring throughout. Living room features a fireplace. Love to entertain? You will feel right at home with a glass enclosed back porch very private. Plenty of parking, end unit on second floor! Don't miss that water and trash are included. This is a Swim/Tennis community with a great clubhouse and pond.