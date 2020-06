Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

HURRY NOW!!! Recently renovated 4-sided brick bungalow tucked away in quiet community, just minutes away from 75/285, Suntrust Park & Shops at Belmont. New roof, water heater, repurposed real hardwoods, all new windows, new interior/exterior paint and brand new stainless steel appliances with tags. Fenced-in, level private backyard perfect for families.