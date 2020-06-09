545 Mirrormont Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Right in the center of all that Smyrna has to offer! Wait until you see this 3 story beauty! Clean, sleek & striking white kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors on all 3 floors, handsome walk-in master shower, stone patio with 2 pergolas for privacy, the upgrades are everywhere & it shows! HOA includes clubhouse, pool & gated community. Walkable to shops, restaurants, library, community center & close to the Silver Comet Trail. Looking for that special something? This is a must see!