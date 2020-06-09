All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated May 23 2019

545 Mirrormont Drive SE

545 Mirrormont Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

545 Mirrormont Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Right in the center of all that Smyrna has to offer! Wait until you see this 3 story beauty! Clean, sleek & striking white kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors on all 3 floors, handsome walk-in master shower, stone patio with 2 pergolas for privacy, the upgrades are everywhere & it shows! HOA includes clubhouse, pool & gated community. Walkable to shops, restaurants, library, community center & close to the Silver Comet Trail. Looking for that special something? This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Mirrormont Drive SE have any available units?
545 Mirrormont Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 Mirrormont Drive SE have?
Some of 545 Mirrormont Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Mirrormont Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
545 Mirrormont Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Mirrormont Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 545 Mirrormont Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 545 Mirrormont Drive SE offer parking?
No, 545 Mirrormont Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 545 Mirrormont Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Mirrormont Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Mirrormont Drive SE have a pool?
Yes, 545 Mirrormont Drive SE has a pool.
Does 545 Mirrormont Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 545 Mirrormont Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Mirrormont Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 Mirrormont Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
