Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:30 AM

53 Doranne Court SE

53 Doranne Ct SE · (404) 771-2492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 Doranne Ct SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 53 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Quiet peaceful spread out community full of fun, friendly people. So easy, just a few steps from your car to the door, So convenient, just a few small turns and your at the Braves, or Target or Publix or Smyrna Market or 285 and 75. Too easy and too convenient to be true. Clean, Comfortable, renovated nice ground level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo w/ spacious living room & cozy gas fireplace. Nice large back patio area with wooded view. Gas stove, disposal, eat in granite counter, newer furnace with allergy free filter and washer /dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Doranne Court SE have any available units?
53 Doranne Court SE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Doranne Court SE have?
Some of 53 Doranne Court SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Doranne Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
53 Doranne Court SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Doranne Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 53 Doranne Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 53 Doranne Court SE offer parking?
No, 53 Doranne Court SE does not offer parking.
Does 53 Doranne Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Doranne Court SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Doranne Court SE have a pool?
Yes, 53 Doranne Court SE has a pool.
Does 53 Doranne Court SE have accessible units?
No, 53 Doranne Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Doranne Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Doranne Court SE has units with dishwashers.
