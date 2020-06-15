53 Doranne Court SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Quiet peaceful spread out community full of fun, friendly people. So easy, just a few steps from your car to the door, So convenient, just a few small turns and your at the Braves, or Target or Publix or Smyrna Market or 285 and 75. Too easy and too convenient to be true. Clean, Comfortable, renovated nice ground level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo w/ spacious living room & cozy gas fireplace. Nice large back patio area with wooded view. Gas stove, disposal, eat in granite counter, newer furnace with allergy free filter and washer /dryer included.