520 Leighton Woods Court

Amenities
Start your best life in this Furnished End Unit in Gated Community. Come experience luxury with too many upgrades to list. Hardwoods Floors, 42” Cabinetry, 24ft Deck on Rear, Juliette balcony, Granite in kitchen, Oversized Master Bedroom & Closet, Dry Bar overlooking Dining Rm, 3-side Brick and more! Walkable to Tolleson Park with Pool, Tennis, and Walking Trails. Mins to I-285/75, Vinings Jubilee, Smyrna Village, Restaurants, and Silver Comet Trail. The terrace can serve as a Teen Suite or In-Law Suite on the lower level. See it today!