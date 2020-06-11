All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

520 Leighton Woods Court

520 Leighton Woods Ct · No Longer Available
Location

520 Leighton Woods Ct, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Start your best life in this Furnished End Unit in Gated Community. Come experience luxury with too many upgrades to list. Hardwoods Floors, 42” Cabinetry, 24ft Deck on Rear, Juliette balcony, Granite in kitchen, Oversized Master Bedroom & Closet, Dry Bar overlooking Dining Rm, 3-side Brick and more! Walkable to Tolleson Park with Pool, Tennis, and Walking Trails. Mins to I-285/75, Vinings Jubilee, Smyrna Village, Restaurants, and Silver Comet Trail. The terrace can serve as a Teen Suite or In-Law Suite on the lower level. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Leighton Woods Court have any available units?
520 Leighton Woods Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Leighton Woods Court have?
Some of 520 Leighton Woods Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Leighton Woods Court currently offering any rent specials?
520 Leighton Woods Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Leighton Woods Court pet-friendly?
No, 520 Leighton Woods Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 520 Leighton Woods Court offer parking?
No, 520 Leighton Woods Court does not offer parking.
Does 520 Leighton Woods Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Leighton Woods Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Leighton Woods Court have a pool?
Yes, 520 Leighton Woods Court has a pool.
Does 520 Leighton Woods Court have accessible units?
No, 520 Leighton Woods Court does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Leighton Woods Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Leighton Woods Court has units with dishwashers.
