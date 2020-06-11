520 Leighton Woods Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Start your best life in this Furnished End Unit in Gated Community. Come experience luxury with too many upgrades to list. Hardwoods Floors, 42” Cabinetry, 24ft Deck on Rear, Juliette balcony, Granite in kitchen, Oversized Master Bedroom & Closet, Dry Bar overlooking Dining Rm, 3-side Brick and more! Walkable to Tolleson Park with Pool, Tennis, and Walking Trails. Mins to I-285/75, Vinings Jubilee, Smyrna Village, Restaurants, and Silver Comet Trail. The terrace can serve as a Teen Suite or In-Law Suite on the lower level. See it today!