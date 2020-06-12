5174 Afton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Walk to the Braves! - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Fee Simple Townhouse (NO monthly HOA fees!) is clean, bright, and move-in ready! It has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, white kitchen cabinets, open floor plan, and a 1-car garage (with bonus space) on the terrace level. Half bath off Kitchen. Rear deck overlooks back yard - a blank canvas. WALK to SunTrust Park & the Battery, Cumberland Mall, shopping, & restaurants. Close to Smyrna Green, I-75, & I-285.



