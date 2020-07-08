5138 Laurel Bridge Court

Amenities

Nice renovations and updates on this 2 bedroom/2 bath home. Replaced all exterior siding with new HardiePlank siding. New exterior paint, Major roof repairs, Replaced all exterior window & door frames, New Landscaping, New exterior lights, Interior upgrades include new hardwood (eco-friendly bamboo) flooring in living & dining room, New paint throughout house, new lights & fans throughout the home, & all new stainless appliances in kitchen. Washer/dryer included. Great neighborhood close to Silver Comet Trail, Braves Stadium & all great things in Smyrna. No HOA fees.