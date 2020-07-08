All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated February 4 2020

5138 Laurel Bridge Court

5138 Laurel Bridge Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5138 Laurel Bridge Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nice renovations and updates on this 2 bedroom/2 bath home. Replaced all exterior siding with new HardiePlank siding. New exterior paint, Major roof repairs, Replaced all exterior window & door frames, New Landscaping, New exterior lights, Interior upgrades include new hardwood (eco-friendly bamboo) flooring in living & dining room, New paint throughout house, new lights & fans throughout the home, & all new stainless appliances in kitchen. Washer/dryer included. Great neighborhood close to Silver Comet Trail, Braves Stadium & all great things in Smyrna. No HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5138 Laurel Bridge Court have any available units?
5138 Laurel Bridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5138 Laurel Bridge Court have?
Some of 5138 Laurel Bridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5138 Laurel Bridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5138 Laurel Bridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5138 Laurel Bridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 5138 Laurel Bridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 5138 Laurel Bridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 5138 Laurel Bridge Court offers parking.
Does 5138 Laurel Bridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5138 Laurel Bridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5138 Laurel Bridge Court have a pool?
No, 5138 Laurel Bridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 5138 Laurel Bridge Court have accessible units?
No, 5138 Laurel Bridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5138 Laurel Bridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5138 Laurel Bridge Court has units with dishwashers.

