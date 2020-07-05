All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:27 AM

4991 SE Oakdale

4991 Oakdale Rd SE · No Longer Available
Location

4991 Oakdale Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious bungalow located in established Oakdale Manor neighborhood. This 2 bed/1 bath home features hardwood floors throughout the main living space and in both bedrooms. Semi-open layout allows for separation without compromising 'flow & function'. Kitchen overlooks dining area and backyard with direct access to a private patio. Walk to the Shoppes/Restaurants at West Village, Lewis A Ray Library, and Shoupade Park. Convenient to Cumberland Mall, Braves Stadium, Vinings, and West Midtown. 5 minute drive to 285. Easy commute to I-20 and Hartsfield Jackson Airport. Pets negotiable. Non refundable pet fee required & varies depending on weight of pet & vet report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4991 SE Oakdale have any available units?
4991 SE Oakdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 4991 SE Oakdale have?
Some of 4991 SE Oakdale's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4991 SE Oakdale currently offering any rent specials?
4991 SE Oakdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4991 SE Oakdale pet-friendly?
Yes, 4991 SE Oakdale is pet friendly.
Does 4991 SE Oakdale offer parking?
Yes, 4991 SE Oakdale offers parking.
Does 4991 SE Oakdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4991 SE Oakdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4991 SE Oakdale have a pool?
No, 4991 SE Oakdale does not have a pool.
Does 4991 SE Oakdale have accessible units?
No, 4991 SE Oakdale does not have accessible units.
Does 4991 SE Oakdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4991 SE Oakdale has units with dishwashers.

