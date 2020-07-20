4949 Oakdale Road

Amenities
Nearby access to Silver Comet Trail, Bob Callan Trail, Cochran Shoals Trail, Sope Creek and other Chattahoochee Nature Trails
24-hour fitness center
Connect with your neighbors in the lending library
Community club house with coffee bar, complimentary Wi-Fi and comfortable seating areas
Patios and balconies for enjoying the great outdoors
Large walk-in closets
Bright, open floor plans with expansive windows offer an abundance of light
Quality, energy-efficient appliances
Just minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment
Beautifully landscape
Restaurants bars shopping (publix, sprouts, kroger) within a radius of 1-2 mile. Malls and costco within 5 miles. Nice cooperative and responsive management and maintenance staff.