Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:17 AM

4949 Oakdale Road

4949 Oakdale Rd SE · No Longer Available
Location

4949 Oakdale Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
24hr gym
coffee bar
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
internet access
Nearby access to Silver Comet Trail, Bob Callan Trail, Cochran Shoals Trail, Sope Creek and other Chattahoochee Nature Trails
24-hour fitness center
Connect with your neighbors in the lending library
Community club house with coffee bar, complimentary Wi-Fi and comfortable seating areas
Patios and balconies for enjoying the great outdoors
Large walk-in closets
Bright, open floor plans with expansive windows offer an abundance of light
Quality, energy-efficient appliances
Just minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment
Beautifully landscape
Restaurants bars shopping (publix, sprouts, kroger) within a radius of 1-2 mile. Malls and costco within 5 miles. Nice cooperative and responsive management and maintenance staff. For further inquiries please contact via email kristalzalavadia or neelghodasara9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4949 Oakdale Road have any available units?
4949 Oakdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 4949 Oakdale Road have?
Some of 4949 Oakdale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4949 Oakdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
4949 Oakdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4949 Oakdale Road pet-friendly?
No, 4949 Oakdale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 4949 Oakdale Road offer parking?
No, 4949 Oakdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 4949 Oakdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4949 Oakdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4949 Oakdale Road have a pool?
No, 4949 Oakdale Road does not have a pool.
Does 4949 Oakdale Road have accessible units?
No, 4949 Oakdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4949 Oakdale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4949 Oakdale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
